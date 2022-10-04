Aterian Announces Closing of Acquisition of Health and Wellness Brand

Aterian, Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the assets of a brand in the health and wellness category. The Company believes that the acquisition will be accretive; expanding and securing market share in an existing portfolio brand’s category. The specific terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to resume our M&A strategy notwithstanding the challenging environment. This small acquisition builds on and strengthens our market share in a specific product category.” Mr Sarig continued, “We believe that our patient approach to our M&A strategy over the last year is paying off as we are starting to see acquisition costs normalize. Given this trend, the recent strengthening of our balance sheet and the decline of container shipping costs, we continue to believe that we are well positioned to drive growth and margin expansion into 2023.”

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across its many owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements regarding our M&A strategy, including the normalization of acquisition costs, shipping container costs, the macroeconomic uncertainty, growth and margin expansion into 2023, and the anticipated use of the proceeds from the registered direct offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to risks in completing proposed M&A transactions and realizing the anticipated benefits of such transactions; the global shipping disruptions, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders, our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire or have acquired, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; those related to our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; those related to the impact of COVID-19 and the war in the Ukraine, including its impact on consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; the impact of intangible assets, such as goodwill, and other impairments; disruptions to the Company’s information technology systems, including but not limited to potential or actual security breaches of systems protecting consumer and employee information or other types of cybercrimes or cybersecurity attacks; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to maintain and grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue and expenses; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to successfully integrate such companies and technologies with our business, our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky

Vice President of Investor Relations & Corp. Development

Aterian, Inc.

ilya@aterian.io

917-905-1699



