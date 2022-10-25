U.S. markets closed

Aterian Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

Aterian, Inc
·1 min read
Aterian, Inc
Aterian, Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (833) 636-1351 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (412) 902-4267 and ask to be joined into the Aterian, Inc. call. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across its many owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp. Development
Aterian, Inc.
ilya@aterian.io
917-905-1699


