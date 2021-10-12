U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.00
    -18.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,242.00
    -134.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,642.50
    -58.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,202.40
    -14.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.35
    -0.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    +1.93 (+10.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2070
    -0.1150 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,473.07
    +662.86 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.02
    -0.83 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.05
    -61.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

·1 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX recently attended the iFX Expo held in Limassol, Cyprus, from 4-6 October 2021.

ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021
ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

Ultimate Fintech organizes the B2B fintech expo to connect top-level executives from companies operating in the FX and fintech sectors.

The expo features executives from leading companies in the technology and liquidity sectors, digital assets and blockchain sectors, retail and institutional brokers, etc.

ATFX participated in the expo via its ATFX Connect fintech arm that primarily targets institutional clients.

The broker's executives were delighted to participate in the event and connect with other top-level executives from FX and fintech firms.

ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX, focusing on Hedge Funds, Family Offices, B2B, Asset Managers, HNW's, and spread betting accounts, has reported a quarterly growth of over 30% for its trading volumes for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with Direct Market access to liquidity from T1 bank and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

Media Contact:

cs.gm@atfx.com

SOURCE ATFX Connect

Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • Oil Holds Above $80 With Global Power Shortage Boosting Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $80 a barrel on expectations that a power crisis from Asia to Europe will lift demand and tighten global balances. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for th

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Oil rises for fourth day amid energy crunch

    Oil prices reversed early losses to extend gains on Tuesday into a fourth day amid a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies. Crude oil is being "swept up in the broader rally across the energy sector," said James Whistler, global head of energy derivatives at SSY in Singapore. Switching to oil from natural gas for power production may boost global demand for crude by between 250,000 to 750,000 barrels per day, analysts have estimated.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Ins

  • Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher

    Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.

  • Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm's report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief "raised legitimate issues and concerns" but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted. Yellen said in the statement that "proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF," and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, and fresh food 14%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.

  • 3 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Back in the early 2000s, most software products were installed locally on PCs. This "software-as-a-service" (SaaS) model is a core pillar of the cloud computing market, and it could still grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% between 2021 and 2025, according to Research and Markets. To tap into that market's growth, investors should consider buying shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) -- which each dominate their respective SaaS markets.

  • Global PC Sales Stunted by Supply and Logistics Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- Computer sales grew at the slowest rate since the start of the pandemic due to component shortages and logistics snarls, according to the latest report by IDC.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented th

  • Supply chains: 'Complete container misalignment' is clearly hindering on U.S. economy

    The supply chain crisis is likely to hit holiday season given the immense backlog that's still unresolved, one expert said, and the current state of the labor market isn't helping.