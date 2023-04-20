ATFX Employees Visit Indonesia Orphanage to Spread Cheer and Support Community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX employees recently visited two Indonesian orphanages, "Panti Yatim Indonesia" and "Rumah Asuh Yatim Fadhilah Ihsan Yayasan Alpha Indonesia", as part of the company's commitment to supporting the community. The visit was aimed at bringing joy, providing support, and building meaningful connections with the children.

"As a company, we believe that giving back to the community is a crucial part of our responsibility," said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. " Visiting the orphanage was a humbling experience for our team, and we were honored to have the opportunity to bring some joy and positivity to the children's lives."

During the visit, ATFX employees have shown their care by knowing each of their stories and daily activities, also motivating and cheering them. The team also provided the orphanage with donations of daily supplies and cash to support the children's needs.

ATFX's visit to the orphanage is part of the company's broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, which aim to make a positive impact in local communities. The company is committed to supporting charitable causes and fostering positive relationships with community members.

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

