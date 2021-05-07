ATFX Wins 3 Awards at the Forex Brokers Awards 2021

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX just won three awards at the recently concluded Forex Brokers Awards 2021: the Best Forex MT4 Broker Asia award, the Best Fintech Forex Broker award, and the Best Trading Experience award.

The awards are a culmination of the many steps taken by ATFX to ensure that its clients get industry-leading services all the time. ATFX has taken tangible steps over the past year to ensure that its clients were not negatively affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

ATFX kept investing in its business, and also invested heavily in developing proprietary technologies cementing its position as a leading fintech broker.

Winning the Best Fintech Broker award is a testament that the brokerage industry has noticed ATFX's efforts to use technology to make the customer's journey easier. The broker has also built a leading fintech platform to leapfrog industry giants and claim a spot at the top.

The broker has also invested heavily in customising the MetaTrader 4 platform with premium plugins that make it easy for their clients to use the platform. ATFX's ultimate goal is to simplify the trading process for its clients by using technology to make the global markets very accessible. In Q3 2020, ATFX ranked the 3rd on Global Trading Volume in worldwide, according to the Q3 Intelligence Report.

ATFX has partnered with Trading Central and Autochartist to provide its clients with expert market analysis and insights giving them an edge in the markets. The broker also has developed plugins that simplify the trading process using the MT4 platform, such as ATFX Support and Resistance Indicator, and ATFX Economic Calendar.

ATFX also won an award for the best trading experience showing that its clients were happy with its overall services on offer. To win the award, the broker had to provide fast execution speeds, excellent spreads, an adequate number of tradable instruments to satisfy the needs of its clients.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

