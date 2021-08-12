U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0062 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4290
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,373.59
    -2,024.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

ATHA 12-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Athira Pharma (ATHA) Investors of Application Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Sept. 18, 2020 - June 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 24, 2021
Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ATHA
Contact An Attorney Now:ATHA@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Securities Class Action:

Since going public in September 2020, Athira and senior management have repeatedly emphasized the importance of CEO Leen Kawas' doctoral research to the company's product candidates intended to treat Alzheimer's.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that research conducted by Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including manipulation of key data.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, after the market closed on June 17, 2021, when the company announced its board placed Kawas on temporary leave pending its review of Kawas' published research while at Washington State University. The same day, STAT News reported Athira's decision was based on allegations of altered images in four separate papers on which Kawas was the lead author. STAT reported Washington State University is also conducting a review and "[t]he allegedly altered images call into question the validity of entire studies, said several Alzheimer's experts."

In addition, Barron's reported Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said "[w]e really don't know how to process this development" and "[t]he scientific hypothesis behind Athira came out of the work [that] Dr. Kawas did in graduate school so there is risk here that whatever comes out of this investigation could have clear negative implications for how we/investors view the asset, and/or management credibility."

This news sent the price of Athira shares crashing lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving defendants knew Kawas' doctoral research did not support the company's lead product candidate ATH-1017," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Athira investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Athira should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ATHA@hbsslaw.com.

# # #

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659588/ATHA-12-DAY-DEADLINE-ALERT-Hagens-Berman-Notifies-Athira-Pharma-ATHA-Investors-of-Application-Deadline-in-Securities-Class-Action-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • I’m 33, earning $120,000 in tech, want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.