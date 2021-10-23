(ATHA) Alert: Did You Acquire Athira Before November 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Athira from September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 (the "Class Period").

The Athira Pharma class-action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the research conducted by Athira Pharma's President and Chief Executive Officer, defendant Leen Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira Pharma's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas's scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data; and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Athira Pharma's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

If you are a current shareholder of Athira, holding shares before November 2020, you may have standing to hold Athira harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click here to join this action

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

