U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,157.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,113.50
    -28.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.50
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.51
    -0.97 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.40
    -13.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.00
    -1.27 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1495
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4960
    +0.4030 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,168.33
    -103.05 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.97
    -3.37 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.00
    +30.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Athabasca Oil Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30

Athabasca Oil Corporation
·2 min read
Athabasca Oil Corporation
Athabasca Oil Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2022 TSX30™ ranking of the Toronto Stock Exchange's ("TSX") 30 top-performing stocks based on share price appreciation over a three-year period from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

The 2022 TSX30 class exemplifies resilience and adaptability amidst a volatile market which required companies to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, shocks to global supply chains, uncertain geopolitical stability, and evolving work conditions. Athabasca is proud to be among the top 30 companies on this year's list which demonstrates the value of Athabasca’s successful transition over the past several years. The Company was founded on a large land and resource base requiring significant funding and has successfully transitioned into one that generates tremendous cash flow.

“Athabasca is positioned as a liquids weighted producer with an exceptionally large resource base that is generating significant free cash flow. We are proud to produce responsible Canadian Energy that makes people’s lives better,” said Robert Broen, President and CEO at Athabasca. “It’s exciting to see investors recognizing our company’s transformation and I want to give a special thanks to our staff who worked tirelessly through the pandemic. We have emerged as an even stronger company and the future is bright!”

For more information on the TSX30, please visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Taylor

Robert Broen

Chief Financial Officer

President and CEO

1-403-817-9104

1-403-817-9190

mtaylor@atha.com

rbroen@atha.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

    Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. The Oracle of Omaha has helmed Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for nearly 60 years now, delivering a compound annual return of 20.1% from 1965 to 2021. Given that track record, it's not surprising so many investors look to follow Buffett's approach.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cash Is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett Is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors should prepare for the inevitable rebound of growth stocks by loading up on these two names today.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.