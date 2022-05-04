U.S. markets closed

Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results from 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Athabasca Oil Corporation
·1 min read
  • ATHOF
Athabasca Oil Corporation
Athabasca Oil Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 4, 2022 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at seven, electing seven proposed director nominees and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

No.

%

No.

%

Ronald Eckhardt

149,493,559

98.3%

2,530,075

1.7%

Angela Avery

149,684,078

98.5%

2,339,556

1.5%

Bryan Begley

116,492,843

76.6%

35,530,791

23.4%

Robert Broen

150,141,285

98.8%

1,882,349

1.2%

Thomas Ebbern

147,914,471

97.3%

4,109,163

2.7%

John Festival

150,618,079

99.1%

1,405,555

0.9%

Marty Proctor

147,055,152

96.7%

4,968,482

3.3%

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Taylor

Robert Broen

Chief Financial Officer

President and CEO

1-403-817-9104

1-403-817-9190

mtaylor@atha.com

rbroen@atha.com


