Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) Shares Could Be 36% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Athabasca Oil is CA$6.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Athabasca Oil's CA$4.05 share price signals that it might be 36% undervalued

Analyst price target for ATH is CA$5.04 which is 21% below our fair value estimate

Does the December share price for Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$300.3m CA$264.7m CA$244.7m CA$233.2m CA$226.9m CA$223.9m CA$223.1m CA$223.9m CA$225.7m CA$228.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -7.54% Est @ -4.70% Est @ -2.71% Est @ -1.32% Est @ -0.34% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.82% Est @ 1.15% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% CA$279 CA$229 CA$196 CA$174 CA$157 CA$144 CA$134 CA$125 CA$117 CA$110

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.7b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$228m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.9%) = CA$4.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.1b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= CA$2.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$3.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$4.1, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:ATH Discounted Cash Flow December 20th 2023

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Athabasca Oil as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.133. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Athabasca Oil

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ATH.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Athabasca Oil, we've compiled three relevant elements you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Athabasca Oil you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does ATH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

