Athabasca Oil's (TSE:ATH) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Athabasca Oil's (TSE:ATH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Athabasca Oil, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = CA$110m ÷ (CA$2.1b - CA$241m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Athabasca Oil has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Athabasca Oil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Athabasca Oil.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that Athabasca Oil has broken into profitability. The company now earns 5.9% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Our Take On Athabasca Oil's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Athabasca Oil has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Athabasca Oil does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

