ATHC Takes a Step Closer to "Current" Staus with OTCiQ - Releases Q2 2021 Financials

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 /Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTCPINK:ATHC), Has released Q2 2021 Financials, and takes another step closer to achieving "Current" status with OTCiq. ATHC a rapidly emerging leader in providing consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC announced it has taken another necessary step towards achieving "Current" status. We will be providing a Legal Letter from our attorneys imminently, and continue to support the process and provide additional information as required by OTCiq in order to achieve our goals. The Company intends to continue its commitment to future compliance with listing requirements. ATHC recently submitted all necessary documentation with OTC Markets. As a result, OTC Markets replaced the "STOP" sign with a :YIELD" sign this week.

About ATHC

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

