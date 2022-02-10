U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.33 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1419
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0330
    +0.5080 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,691.18
    -663.44 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Athena Bitcoin Global Files Registration Statement for Registration of Common Stock

Athena Bitcoin
·1 min read

Chicago, IL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Athena Bitcoin Global today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed resale of its Common Stock by existing shareholders. Athena Bitcoin Global stock is traded on the OTC Markets Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol “ABIT”.

When available, the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on the Athena Bitcoin website (athenabitcoin.com), by contacting investor@athenabitcoin.com, or via the OTC Markets Website:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/abit

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

CONTACT: Contacts: Press: press@athenabitcoin.com Investor Relations: investor@athenabitcoin.com


