U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    -1.0610 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,631.13
    -777.51 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Contributions to Trust Account in Connection with Proposed Extension Amendment

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.
·6 min read

This press release is reissued solely to correct a typographical error in the monthly contribution amount to be placed in the trust account which should read “$0.055 per public share” instead of “$0.55 per public share.”

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS) (“Athena” or the “Company”), announced today that, in connection with the previously announced special meeting to be reconvened at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on December 21, 2022 (the “Extension Meeting”) for the purpose of considering and voting on, among other proposals, a proposal to amend Athena’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Extension Amendment”) to provide Athena with the right to extend the date (the “Deadline Date”) by which it must consummate an initial business combination (the “Extension”) up to six times for an additional one month each time, from January 22, 2023 to up to July 22, 2023, which is 21 months from the closing date of Athena’s initial public offering, the sponsor of Athena, Athena Consumer Acquisition Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”), or its designees will make contributions to the trust account following the approval of the Extension Amendment and implementation of the Extension.

If the Extension Amendment is approved at the Extension Meeting and the Extension is implemented, the Sponsor or its designees will deposit into the trust account as a loan (a “Contribution”), the lesser of (x) $121,000 or (y) $0.055 per public share multiplied by the number of public shares outstanding, on each of the following dates: (i) January 23, 2023; and (ii) one business day following the public announcement by Athena disclosing that Athena’s board of directors has determined to extend the Deadline Date for an additional month in accordance with the Extension (each date on which a Contribution is to be deposited into the trust account, a “Contribution Date”).

The Contributions will be evidenced by a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note and will be repayable by Athena upon consummation of an initial business combination. If Athena does not consummate an initial business combination by the Deadline Date, any such promissory notes will be repaid only from funds held outside of the trust account or will be forfeited, eliminated or otherwise forgiven. Any Contribution is conditioned on the approval of the Extension Amendment and the implementation of the Extension. No Contribution will occur if the Extension Amendment is not approved or the Extension is not implemented. If Athena has consummated an initial business combination or announced its intention to wind up prior to any Contribution Date, any obligation to make Contributions will terminate.

Athena will further adjourn the Extension Meeting in the event that greater than 2,000,000 shares of Class A common stock of Athena are submitted for redemption and have not been reversed by the scheduled time of the adjourned Extension Meeting.

Stockholders of record as of November 17, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Extension Meeting. Stockholders who have not yet done so are encouraged to vote as soon as possible. Stockholders of Class A common stock may exercise their right to redeem their shares for their pro rata portion of the funds available in Athena’s trust account, or to withdraw any previously delivered demand for redemption, by 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, December 19, 2022. If any such stockholders have questions or need assistance in connection with the Extension Meeting, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200, or banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400, or by emailing ACAQ.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS), incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is the second SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, with Jane Park serving as Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Carr-Smith as President and Angy Smith as Chief Financial Officer. All three Athena SPACs have been comprised entirely of women founders, CEOs, board members and other executives.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement (as amended, the “Extension Proxy Statement”) to be used at the Extension Meeting to approve the Extension Amendment. The Company has mailed the Extension Proxy Statement to its stockholders of record as of November 17, 2022 in connection with the Extension. Investors and security holders of Stockholders are advised to read the Extension Proxy Statement and any amendments thereto, because these documents will contain important information about the Extension and the Company. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Extension Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp., 442 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10018.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company’s stockholders in connection with the Extension. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests of the Company’s directors and officers in the Company and the Extension in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the other reports the Company file with the SEC, including the Extension Proxy Statement. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target”, “may”, “intend”, “predict”, “should”, “would”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “future”, “outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the risk that approval of the Company’s stockholders for the Extension is not obtained; the level of redemptions made by  the Company’s stockholders in connection with the Extension and its impact on the amount of funds available in the Company’s trust account to complete an initial business combination; and those factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the other reports we file with the SEC, including the Extension Proxy Statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact
Claire Kerr
Bevel PR
Athena@bevelpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, Disney, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Barron’s 10 Favorite Stocks for 2023

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 5 Years?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is one of the most talked about EV start-ups to hit the market in the past decade, but it hasn't done a lot to add value for investors. The hard truth is that it may be a while before Rivian is a profitable company. Using Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as a proxy you can see below that Tesla wasn't generating positive free cash flow until 2019, nine years after it went public.

  • 14 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of ARK Investment Management and its hedge fund performance, skip directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. ARK Investment Management is one of the most renowned investment management firms in the […]

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • Will ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    While growth stocks have fallen out of favor with many investors over the past year, and there are undoubtedly growth-oriented companies that will not return to their former highs, some winners remain. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) are three winners to consider adding to your portfolio before the year is out. Amazon needs no introduction.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • Apple Stock Breaks Below Key Support.

    Apple stock broke key support and is continuing to struggle. Here are the must-know levels going forward.