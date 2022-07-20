Athena Security Gains Approval From Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to Help Protect The State's Casinos

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security , a world-wide Weapons Detection System provider, today announced that the company received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing ("Gaming Board") to sell weapons detections systems to casinos in Pennsylvania.

The State of Pennsylvania is home to more than 14 different Licensed casinos with record breaking revenue of $4.873 billion in 2021 and over 1 billion in Internet gambling revenue. By the end of last year, Pennsylvania grew that number to 18 internet casinos and 13 online sportsbooks operating in the state.

Athena Security is on a mission to help all Pennsylvania casinos to secure their entryways for their guests and staff. Athena Security just launched their new entry solution that scans people for weapons, temperature and identifies persons of interest without requiring anyone to stop and sort through their belongings.

"Getting approval from the Pennsylvania gaming commission to provide our weapons detection system to casinos is a big step for the local communities to feel more safe while enjoying these local gaming locations," said Athena Security CEO and co-founder Michael Green.

About Athena Security

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems Co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra , Athena Security is a cutting edge Apple iPad temperature detection and weapons detection security company. Athena Security's temperature detection is extremely accurate within +-0.2 degrees Celsius. The concealed weapons detection solution, now including Athena's new Entryway Detection System, uses multiple sensors to detect guns and mitigate risk. For more information go to Athena Security's website at http://athena-security.com

