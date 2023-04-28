Athene Announces Fixed Income Investor Conference Call

Athene Holding LTD

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), a leading retirement services company and wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor conference call on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00AM ET.



The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, including new business origination, the investment portfolio, liquidity positioning, and capital allocation.

An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene’s website at ir.athene.com.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in: Toll-free at 1-800-267-6316 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9814 (international)

Conference ID: ATH2023

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with total assets of $246 billion as of December 31, 2022 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contacts: Investors Media Contact Alex Pelzar Kelly Woerdehoff +1 917 472 4186 +1 515 342 5144 apelzar@apollo.com kwoerdehoff@athene.com



