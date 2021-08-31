U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9880
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,977.85
    -1,330.02 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH) announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preference shares (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a preference share), payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Athene Holding Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Athene Holding Ltd.)

  • Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company's 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the "Series A Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.

  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (the "Series B Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.

  • Quarterly dividend of $398.4375 per share on the company's 6.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the "Series C Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3984375 per depositary share.

  • Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series D (the "Series D Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share.

Depositary shares for the Series A Preference Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "ATHPrA", depositary shares for the Series B Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrB", depositary shares for the Series C Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrC", and depositary shares for the Series D Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrD".

About Athene
Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company with total assets of $215.5 billion as of June 30, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Alex Pelzar
+1 646 768 7316
apelzar@athene.com

Media
Marcia Kent
+1 515 342 3918
mkent@athene.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-holding-ltd-declares-third-quarter-2021-preferred-stock-dividends-301366682.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Elson Qin

    The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Yicong (Elson) Qin (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated August 3, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • U.S. regulator rejects Canadian National's voting trust to buy Kansas City Southern

    (Reuters) -The U.S. rail regulator on Tuesday rejected a voting trust structure that would have allowed Canadian National Railway Co to proceed with its $29 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. peer Kansas City Southern. It would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive and keep the $325 per share in cash and stock that Canadian National was offering, even if the combination was subsequently rejected by the regulator, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB).

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested This Year In AMC Stock Is Worth Now

    AMC stock soared in early 2021 amid a “short squeeze." Here's what a $10,000 investment into the stock at the beginning of the year is worth now.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • CrowdStrike Stock Dips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook

    CrowdStrike stock fell as investors mulled its July quarter earnings beat, annual recurring revenue growth and guidance.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • CrowdStrike stock slips following earnings beat, raised outlook

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. declined in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook for the year.