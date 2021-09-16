U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,827.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,512.00
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.00
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.45
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3670
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,079.93
    +685.91 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.19
    +38.97 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,559.65
    +47.94 (+0.16%)
     

Atheneum nabs $150M to build out its 'research as a service' platform for virtual surveys and interviews

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atheneum, which provides a platform for companies to conduct and analyze research sourced through virtual interviews and surveys with stakeholders (that is, research solutions that include qualitative expert consultations, quantitative surveys and big data products to parse the results), has closed $150 million in funding.

Atheneum co-founders , Mathias Wengeler (Left), Marta Margolis (middle), Ammad Ahmad (right)
Atheneum co-founders , Mathias Wengeler (Left), Marta Margolis (middle), Ammad Ahmad (right)

Data is the new oil, as the saying goes, and today a startup that is helping companies mine for it is announcing a major funding round to expand its business on the back of strong growth.

CEO Mathias Wengeler said it plans to use the funds to continue expanding geographically, hiring more people for its teams and building out its technology. Today Atheneum is used by some 500 large enterprises — with customers spanning verticals like life sciences, strategic consulting firms, investment services and telecoms, media and tech firms — covering a network of some 680,000 experts and so-called opinion leaders and hundreds of thousands of surveys and interviews.

The startup was founded in Berlin a little over a decade ago and now has a second base in New York, and notably, it is already profitable. This funding — led by Guidepost Growth Equity with participation from unnamed limited partners; existing investors Crosslantic Capital Management, Michael Brehm and Vogel Communications Group; and Atheneum's founding management team — thus is coming opportunistically to jump on what has been strong growth for the startup, especially in the last year: in 2020 the company grew nearly 50%, Wengeler said, and this year growth has bumped up to 80%.

Atheneum's growth is coming on the back of two trends in the world of enterprise.

The first is a bigger shift to digital transformation that we've been witnessing, spurred by the enforced remote working practices that came out of COVID-19. Specifically, companies need tools to let them continue carrying out work in more virtualised formats, and Atheneum has created a framework for those that have typically sourced data through live interactions to keep doing that using tools like Zoom, online surveys and cloud-based analytics to "read" and better understand all the resulting data.

The second trend is that companies making strategic decisions based on data and feedback from the field are increasingly wanting to tap into innovations in data science and technology overall to increase their access to more data and insights.

This second trend has been growing for years and predates the pandemic, which is also one of the reasons investors have been knocking: these are trends that go beyond circumstantial ones that might evolve when/if we return to our more traditional work patterns. Wengeler and his co-founders Ammad Ahmad and Marta Margolis (pictured above) all previously worked in management consulting, and Wengeler said that he was moved to start Atheneum to more directly address that opportunity.

"Primary and raw data were out there already," he said, "but their importance is increasing. What a doctor sees [firsthand] has a major impact on how a pharmaceutical company plans its strategy for commercialization and more, and that is different in every country. I felt that the world was getting more internationalized and we needed more raw data, we needed more market research. We see Atheneum as a platform for knowledge, based on being a one-stop shop for primary research."

Roshen Menon, who led the investment for Guidepost, also notes that is also a reflection of how companies themselves have evolved to build more specialized products.

"I think the fundamental shift has been from a reliance on secondary to primary research," he said. "Companies want to do their research directly. The second shift in the broader research tech space has the long and broad research approach. Things have gotten more specialized. 'Let's take a survey and understand this specific problem.'

"In life sciences, we have seen a shift from blockbuster drugs to specialized research and medicine and treatments for so-called orphan diseases. And there is much more of that across all industries. Services like Atheneum's really allow customers to get access and insights from a sea of data."

On top of this, presenting this platform as a SaaS-style cloud service, which combines both technology and human interaction to better tailor it to the needs of the clients as needed — and of course alongside the humans who are providing the raw data in the first place — fits in with how a lot of businesses want to engage with technology and IT services these days.

That will mean an increasing number of competitors to Atheneum that will be looking to leverage their own reach and tools to dive deeper into the "research-as-a-service" space. That could include more activity from survey and direct marketing companies like SurveyMonkey or Mailchimp, or even companies like Salesforce or Microsoft's LinkedIn that want to build an ever-bigger set of tools to help people do business more efficiently.

Or even companies like Google, which up to now have focused surveys more on consumer responses that are sold as advertising units (you may have come across these on sites like YouTube), but obviously have a big opportunity to build more cloud-based services to cater to their growing roster of business customers that might better leverage their in-house big data and AI capabilities. Wengeler said that up to now, LinkedIn has been one of the more active and interesting players in building new tools that might most directly compete with what it builds.

It is nonetheless a big opportunity: Atheneum cites figures from Deloitte that estimate the data and intelligence market is worth some $22 billion currently.

Atheneum, partly as a result of raising relatively little money previously and partly a result of focusing just on its growth and client business, has been somewhat under the radar until now. To that end, it is not disclosing its valuation today. But as an indicator of where it might be, Wengeler confirmed that the startup had raised less than $20 million previously, and that this latest investment gives new backers a minority stake with the founders remaining the biggest shareholders in the company.

Menon, who is taking a board seat with this round, added in an interview that Atheneum is making "well north" of $50 million in revenue annually.

SOURCE Atheneum Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Moderna President details new clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Presdient Stephen Hoge joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest infomration about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • Oil Rallies to Six-Week High as U.S. Crude Stockpiles Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped to the highest in six weeks amid signs of a rapidly tightening market after a U.S. government report showed a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles. Futures in New York surged 3.1% on Wednesday and global benchmark Brent closed above $75 a barrel for the first time since July. U.S. crude supplies hit the lowest since September 2019 after falling by more than 6 million barrels, exceeding projections. The data follow the International Energy Agency’s warning th

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Dutch and U.K. natural gas prices see double-digit gains

    Europe’s energy crisis deepened on Wednesday, with natural gas futures in Europe and the U.K. soaring by double digits, while a fire at a electricity converter station that connected France to England. European benchmark natural gas prices have soared 287% year to date, driven by a shortage of supplies from Russia, which is using more of its own natural gas; a lack of U.S. supply due to hurricanes disrupting refineries; a heat wave in the U.K. and elsewhere that has disrupted wind power; and hurricanes knocking out supplies from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

  • Recruiters stalk a certain kind of engineer and miss—oh, like 27 million other people

    Remember the people who jumped off the hamster wheel to care for children or aging parents? Give them a call.

  • Founder Says Huawei ‘More United Than Ever’ After U.S. Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has gained strength through the years of U.S. sanctions and is ready to pay more for talent, aiming to lead the race in next-generation telecom technologies after 5G, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei said.In an internal talk last month, Ren dismissed the notion that the U.S. blacklist has defeated the Chinese telecommunications giant. “There has been no chaos within the company,” the 76-year-old said, according to a transcript of the convers