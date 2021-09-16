U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,823.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,490.50
    -13.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.20
    -5.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.52
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -9.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,418.71
    +1,344.10 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.78
    +47.56 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.69
    +17.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Athenex Presents Data from Oral Paclitaxel + Pembrolizumab Phase 1 Study at ESMO 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Athenex, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Safety Data Help Establish Part B Dose Expansion and Phase 2 Dose; Data showed encouraging anti-tumor activity (4 PR out of 8 evaluable patients) in NSCLC patients who failed prior PD1/PDL1 therapies

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today the presentation of data from a Phase 1 study to assess the safety, tolerability, and activity of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid malignancies. The data are being presented in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, being held from September 16th to September 21st.

“The encouraging interim Phase 1 data suggest promising anti-cancer activity and expected safety and tolerability observations for oral paclitaxel with pembrolizumab in lung cancer patients who had progressed on PD1/PDL1 therapies,” said Dr. Rudolf Kwan, Chief Medical Officer of Athenex. “PD1/PDL1 therapies are important treatments for lung cancer but most patients eventually progress, and those patients represent an area of high unmet medical need. We are currently working to confirm these data in the dose expansion phase of this study.”

Phase 1 Study with Expansion Cohorts to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Activity of Oraxol (Oral Paclitaxel + Encequidar) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Advanced Solid Malignancies

The primary objective for the dose escalation phase of the study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and identify the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of Oral Paclitaxel in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The dose escalation phase of the study enrolled 21 patients. Activity data were presented on 17 patients who were evaluable for a response, including eight NSCLC patients as well as patients with head and neck cancer, uveal melanoma, oesophageal cancer, colon cancer and bladder cancer. Four patients had partial response, 10 patients had stable disease, and three patients had progressive disease. The duration on treatment ranged from 9 to 676+ days.

There were a total of 10 NSCLC patients enrolled, of which eight were evaluable for response. Four patients achieved partial response and four patients achieved stable disease. All had discontinued previous checkpoint inhibitor therapy due to progressive disease.

MTD of the combination was not reached. The RP2D in combination with pembrolizumab was selected as Oral Paclitaxel 270 mg QD Days 1-3 for 2 weeks of a 3-week cycle. The study is proceeding to expansion cohorts and will enroll additional patients with NSCLC to further evaluate the safety and clinical activity of Oral Paclitaxel with pembrolizumab.

About the Phase 1 Study of Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar in Combination with Pembrolizumab

The Phase 1 study is an open-label dose-escalation design study, to be followed by a 2-arm expansion cohort. The dose escalation utilized the “3+3” design and eligible patients had metastatic or unresectable solid tumors for which pembrolizumab is an FDA approved therapy. The Oral Paclitaxel dose range explored was 270-330mg administered for 2 days up to a maximum of 5 days per week x 2 weeks of a 3-week cycle. Pembrolizumab 200mg IV was administered every three weeks. The primary objective for Part A of the study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and identify the recommended Phase 2 dose of Oral Paclitaxel in combination with pembrolizumab in subjects with advanced solid tumors. Secondary objectives included safety and tolerability, the pharmacokinetics of paclitaxel, and preliminary anti-tumor activity. MTD and dose limiting toxicities were determined based on toxicities observed during the first 3-week cycle of treatment. Response was determined by CT scan evaluated by RECIST 1.1 every 9 weeks. The Part B dose expansion phase will enroll subjects with NSCLC to further evaluate the activity, safety and tolerability of the study treatment.

For further information about the study, visit ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier: NCT03588039.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) Cell therapy, and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the development stage of our primary clinical candidates and related risks involved in drug development, clinical trials, regulation, uncertainties around regulatory reviews and approvals; our ability to agree with the FDA on a new clinical study for oral paclitaxel that is capital and time efficient; our ability to scale our manufacturing and commercial supply operations for current and future approved products, and ability to commercialize our products, once approved; ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates and gain approval of its drug candidates on a timely basis, if at all; the preclinical and clinical results for Athenex’s drug candidates, which may not support further development of such drug candidates; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate the business of Kuur into our existing businesses, including uncertainties associated with maintaining relationships with customers, vendors and employees, as well as differences in operations, cultures, and management philosophies that may delay successful integration and our ability to support the added cost burden of Kuur’s business; risks related to counterparty performance, including our reliance on third parties for success in certain areas of Athenex’s business; our history of operating losses and our need and ability to raise additional capital; uncertainties around our ability to meet funding conditions under our financing agreements and access to capital thereunder; risks and uncertainties inherent in litigation, including purported stockholder class actions; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on our operations, supply chain, cash flow and financial condition; competition; intellectual property risks; uncertainties around our ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses in a timely and cost-effective manner and to achieve synergies; risks relating to doing business internationally and in China; the risk of development, operational delays, production slowdowns or stoppages or other interruptions at our manufacturing facilities as well as our ability to find alternative sources of supply to meet our obligations and requirements; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available for free in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.athenex.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254495&p=irol-sec or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Athenex Contacts

Investors

Daniel Lang, MD
Athenex, Inc.
Email: danlang@athenex.com

Caileigh Dougherty
Athenex, Inc.
Email: cdougherty@athenex.com


Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris seals deal to buy UK's Vectura with 75% stake tendered

    Vectura shareholders had until Sept. 15 to decide whether to tender their shares to PMI, which sought to buy the London-listed asthma drug maker as part of its plan to go "smoke-free" and switch to healthcare and wellness products. "We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of Vectura and are pleased to have secured over 74% of the company's shares, in excess of the 50% required to make our offer unconditional and PMI the majority shareholder," PMI Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak said on Thursday. The company has extended the deadline for the remaining Vectura shareholders to tender their shares to Sept. 30.

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Dived 16% Today

    Shares of Theravance Bipharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) really took it on the chin Wednesday. This morning, Theravance divulged the top-line results from its phase 3 study of Ampreloxetine, a drug aimed at treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH, essentially a disorder in which the body does not effectively regulate blood pressure). Theravance admitted that the drug did not meet its primary endpoint of improving nOH in patients suffering from the disorder.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in September

    The market's caution when it comes to the healthcare sector presents a buying opportunity for these two solid businesses.

  • If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

    When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves o

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • IBD 50 Stock Moderna Gains On New Data Supporting Its Booster Case

    Moderna stock jumped Wednesday after the company said new data support a Covid booster shot at eight months.

  • Booster shots, natural vs. vaccine immunity: health experts answer COVID-19 questions

    We're still learning how to live with COVID-19. The science changes a lot because we're getting new data every day. Today, 13 Action News spoke with two of the leading health experts from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

  • Hong Kong panel recommends single dose of BioNTech's COVID-19 shot for teenagers

    A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government has recommended children aged 12-17 should get only one dose of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of heart inflammation side effects. Professor Lau Yu-lung, who chairs a health committee advising the government on its vaccination programme, told public broadcaster RTHK the side effect was more prevalent than originally thought. He said experts therefore decided it was better for teenagers to get only one dose to "greatly reduce the chance of heart inflammation."

  • Analysis-China's biotech sector comes of age with big licensing deals, global ambitions

    If investors in China's biotech industry needed one more sign that the sector is coming of age, then a major licensing deal RemeGen Co Ltd struck last month with Seattle-based Seagen Inc fits the bill. The agreement to co-develop cancer treatments using a RemeGen antibody drug conjugate is regarded as one of the biggest of its kind between a Chinese biotech and a Western firm. Nearly all were signed in the past year, underscoring China's still small but growing role in developing innovative cancer drugs that will be used worldwide.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • Heart Hope: Announcing the Encouraging Results of a Cell-Therapy Clinical Study by Longeveron

    Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash Researchers in the medical field are constantly working to create medicines to prevent and cure diseases. The development of the multiple COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRN) only highlights the scientific community's commitment and possible advancements. And although the coronavirus is at the forefront of the world’s attention, that doesn’t mean other breakthroughs aren’t happening all the time. One

  • Dr. Hartledge talks about the new COVID-19 variant, Mu, as it relates to Louisville

    Dr. Hartledge talks about the new COVID-19 variant, Mu, as it relates to Louisville