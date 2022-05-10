U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,046.53
    +55.29 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,593.35
    +347.65 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,842.11
    +218.86 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.11
    +20.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.87
    -0.22 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9750
    -0.1040 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0750
    -0.2880 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,784.95
    -1,246.76 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    743.44
    +26.24 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.87
    +78.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Athenium Analytics taps Tableau to power new business-analytics dashboards for insurance carriers

·2 min read

DOVER, N.H., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenium Analytics, a leading provider of enterprise risk analytics for insurance carriers, announced Tuesday that it will embed data-visualization capabilities created with Tableau into its solutions beginning this summer.

(PRNewsfoto/WEATHER ANALYTICS)
(PRNewsfoto/WEATHER ANALYTICS)

"Athenium Analytics chose Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform, because it best enables customers to organize and present information intuitively, with on-demand intelligence for claims and underwriting," said Lindsay Gray, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Athenium Analytics.

"The company's first Tableau deployment will be within GaugeQuality," Gray said. GaugeQuality is a new insurance compliance, reporting and workflow-automation suite that Athenium Analytics released last month. GaugeQuality helps insurers grow their businesses, improve service to policyholders and reduce expenses through data-driven process improvements.

Tableau will help power GaugeQuality's interactive dashboards that visualize carriers' business results using automated auditing and analysis from Athenium Analytics. "Tableau is an industry leader in business intelligence," said Nate Fullerton, Director of Product Design and User Experience at Athenium Analytics. "This integration allows our clients to drive growth in a competitive marketplace, regardless of their size or lines of business. It's another big step as we build and enhance solutions for quality control and assurance."

"In addition to GaugeQuality, Athenium Analytics is also planning for integration of select Tableau visualization capabilities into its flagship performance analytics platform, teamthink," Fullerton said.

Athenium Analytics serves more than 100 clients, including one-third of the nation's top-100 insurance carriers. The company's market-leading performance-improvement software is trusted by users in 70+ countries across the globe.

Justin Saint Clair, Vice President, Product Management, Tableau, said of the upcoming integration: "Leading organizations understand the value of leveraging data to make better decisions. We're thrilled Athenium Analytics is embedding Tableau's analytics to better support their customers' ability to uncover, analyze and report critical business insights and make better, faster data-driven decisions."

The initial GaugeQuality integration with Tableau's Embedded Analytics begins this coming summer, with additional enhancements in phased releases for both claims and underwriting. To learn more about the GaugeQuality insurance audit and compliance suite, please visit: https://www.athenium.com/products/gauge-quality/

About Athenium Analytics

Athenium Analytics delivers powerful risk intelligence and SaaS solutions that allow enterprises to measure and mitigate risk in a changing climate. Leveraging proprietary data, patented predictive analytics and machine learning, Athenium helps organizations improve business operations and make faster, smarter decisions. Its solutions are trusted by dozens of the world's top insurance carriers, the U.S. Defense-Intelligence Community and more than 60,000 licensed users across the globe.

Media contact: marketing@athenium.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athenium-analytics-taps-tableau-to-power-new-business-analytics-dashboards-for-insurance-carriers-301543957.html

SOURCE Athenium Analytics

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UPST) Earnings are Mixed, but Institutions are Selling

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), just released their Q1 earnings, we will review their performance, and look into why the stock lost more than half of its value pre-market open.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling More than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/9: Nvidia, Rivian, GoodRx

    When all else fails, well, that's pretty much the bottom, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers after another gloomy Monday on Wall Street. This was the day we saw the last beloved sector of the market -- oil and gas -- start to sell off.

  • We have $5 million in savings and earn nearly $7,000 a month. Should we spend over $2.1 million to build our dream home?

    'Including land, it would be close to $3 million in value. We are retired and this would be our forever home and an investment.'

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Disruptive Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Three Motley Fool contributors think Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB), DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fit the bill. Anthony Di Pizio (Tenable): Until a week ago, shares of cybersecurity powerhouse Tenable were trading in the green for the year. It was one of just a few stocks delivering a positive return for 2022 in the face of a collapsing broader market, but even with its current year-to-date decline of 9%, it's still outperforming the Nasdaq 100 index, which is down by more than double that amount.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • Peloton earnings miss, CEO says company is 'thinly capitalized'

    Peloton's turnaround will take a while, new CEO Barry McCarthy warned shareholders on the company's earnings Tuesday.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most-famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit Wi

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Many e-commerce companies experienced big growth spurts during the pandemic as brick-and-mortar stores closed down. It operates across 18 countries, but it generates most of its revenue from Brazil, Mexico, and its home country Argentina.