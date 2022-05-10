Athenium Analytics taps Tableau to power new business-analytics dashboards for insurance carriers

DOVER, N.H., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenium Analytics , a leading provider of enterprise risk analytics for insurance carriers, announced Tuesday that it will embed data-visualization capabilities created with Tableau into its solutions beginning this summer.

"Athenium Analytics chose Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform, because it best enables customers to organize and present information intuitively, with on-demand intelligence for claims and underwriting," said Lindsay Gray, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Athenium Analytics.

"The company's first Tableau deployment will be within GaugeQuality," Gray said. GaugeQuality is a new insurance compliance, reporting and workflow-automation suite that Athenium Analytics released last month. GaugeQuality helps insurers grow their businesses, improve service to policyholders and reduce expenses through data-driven process improvements.

Tableau will help power GaugeQuality's interactive dashboards that visualize carriers' business results using automated auditing and analysis from Athenium Analytics. "Tableau is an industry leader in business intelligence," said Nate Fullerton, Director of Product Design and User Experience at Athenium Analytics. "This integration allows our clients to drive growth in a competitive marketplace, regardless of their size or lines of business. It's another big step as we build and enhance solutions for quality control and assurance."

"In addition to GaugeQuality, Athenium Analytics is also planning for integration of select Tableau visualization capabilities into its flagship performance analytics platform, teamthink," Fullerton said.

Athenium Analytics serves more than 100 clients, including one-third of the nation's top-100 insurance carriers. The company's market-leading performance-improvement software is trusted by users in 70+ countries across the globe.

Justin Saint Clair, Vice President, Product Management, Tableau, said of the upcoming integration: "Leading organizations understand the value of leveraging data to make better decisions. We're thrilled Athenium Analytics is embedding Tableau's analytics to better support their customers' ability to uncover, analyze and report critical business insights and make better, faster data-driven decisions."

The initial GaugeQuality integration with Tableau's Embedded Analytics begins this coming summer, with additional enhancements in phased releases for both claims and underwriting. To learn more about the GaugeQuality insurance audit and compliance suite, please visit: https://www.athenium.com/products/gauge-quality/

About Athenium Analytics

Athenium Analytics delivers powerful risk intelligence and SaaS solutions that allow enterprises to measure and mitigate risk in a changing climate. Leveraging proprietary data, patented predictive analytics and machine learning, Athenium helps organizations improve business operations and make faster, smarter decisions. Its solutions are trusted by dozens of the world's top insurance carriers, the U.S. Defense-Intelligence Community and more than 60,000 licensed users across the globe.

Media contact: marketing@athenium.com

