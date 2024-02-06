How an Athens musician and entrepreneur found his mix with hip hop and cheesecake

Hip-hop artist and cheese cake baker Nony1 poses for a photo with some of his favorite cheese cakes in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Nony1 started baking with his great grandmother at age 8 and now runs Nony's Cheesecakes which delivers cheesecakes all across Georgia.

Back in September, when Nony1 performed during the closing number at the Athens in Harmony concert, the sold-out crowd stood up in their seats. Most likely didn't know that the gifted hip hop artist was also a talented baker and business owner, but if given the chance to sample one of his signature desserts, their response would likely have been equally as enthusiastic.

When not cooking up beats and rhymes as Nony 1, Marcus Lawrence can be found in a kitchen in Athens or Augusta filling orders for Nony's Cheesecakes, the business that has earned the Athens-born artist a stellar reputation outside of the local music scene. And though he originally kept his creative passions separate, Lawrence said he recently made the decision to merge the two.

Nony1's red velvet and turtle cheesecake.

"I wanted to kind of be anonymous with the cheesecake at first," said Lawrence, who does most of his baking in the kitchen at the Aaron Heard Resource Center. "I wanted to know that people were buying it because it was good and not because of my hip hop persona."

Lawrence's love of baking comes from his grandmother, who had multiple sclerosis. She taught Lawrence how to make rice pudding when he was just 8 years old, and as one of the oldest grandchildren, Lawrence spent a lot of time helping around the house. Later, as a 13-year-old student at Coile Middle School, Lawrence became obsessed with lyrics, and began writing rap songs about food.

But it was in the break room while working third shift at Walmart that things for Lawrence's business were set in motion. One of Lawrence's co-workers, a pregnant woman, expressed a craving for cheesecake. Lawrence said that he knew how to make it, and the woman said that she'd pay him for the dessert if it was good.

Lawrence ended up making $20, and began taking suggestions on creative flavors to experiment with.

(L-R) Nony1 and Bart King perform at the 6th annual Athens in Harmony concert at The Foundry in Athens, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

"I saw baking the same way I saw music," said Lawrence. "You start with a blank canvas, and every ingredient is like a musical note, or a different layer that you add to your composition. Once it's done, you distribute it to the masses and let them tell you if they like it or not." Lawrence's most popular cheesecake flavors include Pecan Pie and Red Velvet.

Originally called Cheesecaketopia back in 2012, Lawrence's business eventually merged with his Nony1 stage name to become Nony's Cheesecakes. Through online ordering and pop-up events at local businesses, Lawrence has developed a steady clientele in Savannah, Augusta, Columbus, Albany and West Point, and is able to hire drivers to make deliveries outside of the Athens area.

Visitors to the Nony's Cheesecakes Instagram page can watch videos of Lawrence baking while his music plays in the background, and can view the full menu and place orders via nonys.square.site/s/shop. Lawrence said that his eventual goal is to open a brick-and-mortar store.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens musician entrepreneur mixes hip hop and cheesecake