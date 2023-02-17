U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Atherectomy Systems Market Value to Surpass US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a Transparency Market Research study, the Atherectomy Systems Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The global market was valued at US$ 621.8 Mn in 2021.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture

Atherectomy systems are products that are used to eliminate plaque buildup from the inside walls of the arteries and improve blood flow. These systems use different techniques such as ultrasound, laser, or rotational ablation to eliminate plaque and ease blood flow inside the arteries of the heart.

Some of the application areas for atherectomy systems are cardiovascular disorders, neurovascular disorders, and peripheral artery disorders.

The launch of new atherectomy systems is estimated to help prominent players gain an edge over other players. Additionally, well-established market players are signing collaborative agreements with other companies to increase their presence and revenue share.

Prominent atherectomy systems market players are likely to expand production capacities to meet customer requirements.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85381

Key Findings of Market Study

  • Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: In the past few years, there has been an increase in patient population suffering from cardiovascular disorders. Cardiovascular diseases affect the heart and blood vessels and are caused by factors such as stress, unhealthy dietary habits, and sedentary working lifestyle. Additionally, surge in the elderly population worldwide and growth in prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to fuel the demand for atherectomy systems and help expand market size.

  • Growth in Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: There has been a steady rise in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures in the last few years. Key factors driving the demand for minimally invasive procedures are cost-effective nature of the procedure and fewer incisions in the human body. Atherectomy medical procedures are minimally invasive and offer several benefits over conventional procedures such as quicker recovery time, reduced risk of complications, and less pain to patients. Increase in patient demand for atherectomy procedures is estimated to drive the demand for atherectomy systems in the near future.

  • Rise in Demand for Directional Atherectomy Devices: Based on product type, the global market has been classified into directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices, rotational atherectomy devices, image-guided atherectomy devices, and laser atherectomy devices. The directional atherectomy devices segment accounted for dominant share in 2021. Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for directional atherectomy devices. Additionally, growth in usage of directional atherectomy devices to treat patients suffering from peripheral diseases is anticipated to drive the segment in the near future.

  • Increase in Demand from Hospitals: Based on end-user, the global market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Surge in elderly population suffering from different chronic diseases, who prefer visiting hospitals for treatment due to the availability of skilled professionals, growth in availability of advanced treatment methods at hospitals, and presence of improved infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the growth in the hospital end-use segment

Atherectomy Systems Market - Key Drivers

  • Increase in patient population suffering from peripheral and coronary artery disorders is driving the global atherectomy systems market

  • Rise in awareness about the availability of effective atherectomy treatment is projected to fuel the global demand for atherectomy systems in the near future

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85381<>

Atherectomy Systems Market - Regional Insights

North America accounted for dominant market share in 2021. The region is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. Surge in patient population suffering from cardiovascular disorders and increase in investment in R&D activities by leading players in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive market development in the region in the near future.

Atherectomy Systems Market - Key Players

The global atherectomy systems market is fragmented and consists of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Key players are investing significantly in R&D activities to manufacture improved products that meet consumer requirements. Increase in demand for improved products is likely to create business opportunities for leading players in the near future.

Key players active in the market are

  • Terumo Corp.,

  • Abbott Laboratories,

  • Dickinson and Co.,

  • Becton,

  • Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corp.

Ask for References -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85381

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

  • Directional Atherectomy Devices

  • Orbital Atherectomy Devices

  • Rotational Atherectomy Devices

  • Image-guided Atherectomy Devices

  • Laser Atherectomy Devices

Application

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Peripheral Artery Diseases

  • Neurovascular Diseases

End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others

Region

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services has pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739777/Atherectomy-Systems-Market-Value-to-Surpass-US-11-Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study

