Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.44 billion | Increasing Risk Factors for Atherosclerosis to Boost Growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The atherosclerosis therapeutics market share is expected to grow by USD 3.44 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a Free Sample Report for additional insights related to the market and understand market dynamics

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The atherosclerosis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing risk factors for atherosclerosis are driving the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. According to the NIH, hypercholesterolemia affects one in 500 people in most countries. Factors such as cigarette smoking, unhealthy eating habits, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activities can lead to an increase in the risk of atherosclerosis. This, in turn, induces the demand for atherosclerosis therapeutics, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Side effects associated with atherosclerosis therapeutics are challenging the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. For instance, ZOCOR acts by lowering the LDL cholesterol level in the blood. However, according to several research studies, the drug can cause muscular diseases, such as myopathy and rhabdomyolysis. Therefore, the potent side-effects of atherosclerosis therapeutics negatively affect the market growth.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into small molecules and biologics. The small molecules segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of small molecules can significantly reduce the risk of complications associated with atherosclerosis. Moreover, the manufacturing and regulatory approval process of small molecules are relatively easy. Hence, new players in the market are catering to the rising demand for small molecule drugs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the atherosclerosis therapeutics market, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. among others.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atherosclerosis therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

Plasma Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gene Therapy Market by Therapy Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.44 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Sanofi SA

  • 10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atherosclerosis-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-44-billion--increasing-risk-factors-for-atherosclerosis-to-boost-growth--technavio-301521006.html

SOURCE Technavio

