Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.44 billion | Increasing Risk Factors for Atherosclerosis to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The atherosclerosis therapeutics market share is expected to grow by USD 3.44 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The atherosclerosis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing risk factors for atherosclerosis are driving the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. According to the NIH, hypercholesterolemia affects one in 500 people in most countries. Factors such as cigarette smoking, unhealthy eating habits, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activities can lead to an increase in the risk of atherosclerosis. This, in turn, induces the demand for atherosclerosis therapeutics, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Side effects associated with atherosclerosis therapeutics are challenging the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. For instance, ZOCOR acts by lowering the LDL cholesterol level in the blood. However, according to several research studies, the drug can cause muscular diseases, such as myopathy and rhabdomyolysis. Therefore, the potent side-effects of atherosclerosis therapeutics negatively affect the market growth.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into small molecules and biologics. The small molecules segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of small molecules can significantly reduce the risk of complications associated with atherosclerosis. Moreover, the manufacturing and regulatory approval process of small molecules are relatively easy. Hence, new players in the market are catering to the rising demand for small molecule drugs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the atherosclerosis therapeutics market, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. among others.

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atherosclerosis therapeutics market vendors

Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.44 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

