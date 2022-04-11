Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.44 billion | Increasing Risk Factors for Atherosclerosis to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The atherosclerosis therapeutics market share is expected to grow by USD 3.44 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope
The atherosclerosis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:
Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The increasing risk factors for atherosclerosis are driving the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. According to the NIH, hypercholesterolemia affects one in 500 people in most countries. Factors such as cigarette smoking, unhealthy eating habits, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activities can lead to an increase in the risk of atherosclerosis. This, in turn, induces the demand for atherosclerosis therapeutics, thereby contributing to the market growth.
Side effects associated with atherosclerosis therapeutics are challenging the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth. For instance, ZOCOR acts by lowering the LDL cholesterol level in the blood. However, according to several research studies, the drug can cause muscular diseases, such as myopathy and rhabdomyolysis. Therefore, the potent side-effects of atherosclerosis therapeutics negatively affect the market growth.
Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into small molecules and biologics. The small molecules segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of small molecules can significantly reduce the risk of complications associated with atherosclerosis. Moreover, the manufacturing and regulatory approval process of small molecules are relatively easy. Hence, new players in the market are catering to the rising demand for small molecule drugs.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the atherosclerosis therapeutics market, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. among others.
Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the atherosclerosis therapeutics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atherosclerosis therapeutics market vendors
Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.44 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.13
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amgen Inc.
10.4 AstraZeneca Plc
10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.
10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.9 Novartis AG
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
10.11 Sanofi SA
10.12 Viatris Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
