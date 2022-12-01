U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Athira Pharma to Host Virtual R&D Event on December 7, 2022, from 2:00 –3:30 pm Eastern time

Athira Pharma, Inc.
·5 min read
Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc.

Highlighting consistent preclinical and clinical data demonstrating the potential of HGF/MET as a neuroprotective and disease-modifying approach to treat neurodegenerative diseases

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced it will host a virtual research and development (R&D) event titled “Enhancing the HGF/MET System to Fight Neurodegenerative Diseases,” on December 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.

“Throughout 2022, Athira published and presented compelling preclinical and clinical data in peer reviewed journals and at multiple medical and scientific meetings in support of the potential role HGF/MET enhancement plays in treating neurodegenerative diseases. The data have consistently shown in cell and animal models of disease and in patients that our small molecule approach has the potential to be neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying across a number of neurodegenerative diseases,” said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira Pharma. “We are delighted to host this R&D event to review the convergence of these data and the potential of enhancing the HGF/MET pathway to address the urgent clinical need for new treatment approaches to battle neurodegenerative diseases."

The program will provide an overview of the company’s HGF/MET platform and cover updates on Athira’s advancing pipeline of small molecule therapeutic candidates and will include an interactive Q&A session following the presentation. The presentation will be delivered by the Company's executive leadership:

  • Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer;

  • Rachel Lenington, Chief Operating Officer;

  • Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer; and

  • Kevin Church, Ph.D., Executive Vice President-Research.

Virtual R&D Event Access Information

To pre-register for the event, click here. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.athira.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding product candidates as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and other dementias, neuropathy and neuropsychiatric indications; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “on track,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” “potential” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the data for our product candidates from our preclinical and clinical trials will not support the safety, efficacy and tolerability of our product candidates; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of product candidates may occur; future potential regulatory milestones product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; Athira may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; possible negative interactions of Athira's product candidates with other treatments; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com 
206-769-9219


