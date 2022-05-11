U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    +5.49 (+5.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    +10.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0073 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0200
    -0.4100 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,128.56
    -1,960.24 (-6.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.94
    -65.75 (-9.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Athira Urges Shareholders to Support its Director Nominees at May 19 Annual Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Athira Pharma, Inc.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATHA
Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc.

Urges Shareholders to Vote TODAY “FOR” Athira’s Highly Qualified, Independent Director Nominees – Joseph Edelman, John M. Fluke, Jr. and Grant Pickering – on the WHITE Proxy Card

BOTHELL, Wash., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today reiterated its unanimous recommendation that shareholders vote “FOR” Athira’s three highly qualified, independent director nominees – Joseph Edelman, John M. Fluke, Jr. and Grant Pickering – at the company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2022.

It is extremely important that Athira shareholders vote as soon as possible. To ensure your shares are timely represented at the annual meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone by following the easy instructions on the WHITE proxy card. Athira urges shareholders not to return any blue proxy cards sent to them by Richard A. Kayne.

Ahead of the meeting, Athira mailed a letter to shareholders reiterating that the company has the right strategy, as well as the right leadership team and board of directors, to drive Athira’s success in this pivotal chapter. The Athira board is highly qualified and actively engaged in the development and execution of the company’s strategy, and has been purpose-built for this phase in the company’s evolution. The company’s leadership is executing against target milestones, with topline results from the Phase 2 ACT-AD study expected by the end of the second quarter of 2022 and multiple other upcoming clinical milestones.

Mr. Kayne is pursuing a misguided, unnecessary and distracting proxy contest that has the potential to disrupt Athira’s progress. Leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC agree that board change is not warranted and recommend that shareholders vote on Athira’s WHITE proxy card.

A vote “FOR” Athira’s nominees is a vote for:

  • Continued execution of the company’s strategy;

  • Laser focus on advancing fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) for the benefit of millions of patients;

  • Commitment to scientific integrity;

  • Thoughtful board evolution to support the business’s changing needs; and

  • A highly qualified and actively engaged board.

The full text of the letter follows:

May 11, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

Athira’s annual meeting is just days away. We urge you to take a moment to protect the value of your investment by voting TODAY “FOR” Athira’s three highly qualified, independent director nominees – Joseph Edelman, John M. Fluke, Jr. and Grant Pickering – on the WHITE proxy card.

Athira’s board and leadership team are focused on doing what is right for Athira, our shareholders, and our patients and their caregivers. We have the right strategy, as well as the right leadership team and board of directors, to drive Athira’s success in this pivotal chapter. With topline results from the Phase 2 ACT-AD study expected by the end of the second quarter of 2022 and multiple other upcoming clinical milestones, the stakes are high. Richard A. Kayne is pursuing a misguided, unnecessary and distracting proxy contest that has the potential to disrupt our progress.

As you consider your vote, we would like to reiterate the following:

  • Leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) recognize that board change is not warranted and recommend that shareholders vote on Athira’s WHITE proxy card.

    • In making its recommendation, Glass Lewis said1:

      • “Again, where Mr. Kayne's platform notionally asserts critical change is needed — in this case, with respect to sector expertise — it appears achievement of that change is ultimately subordinate to Mr. Kayne obtaining a board seat.”

      • “[A]nalyses disclosed by both Athira and Mr. Kayne suggest the Company has outperformed noted benchmarks since [Mark Litton’s] appointment [as CEO].”

      • “As such, we do not consider [Mr. Kayne’s and Mr. Bickerstaff’s] appointments necessarily portend significant, favorable change in this regard, and would, instead, express concern that their elections could be problematically destabilizing at a critical juncture for Athira despite what appear to be good faith efforts by the board to resolve the current contest.”

      • “Much to the contrary, we are concerned the current campaign is disconcertingly titled (sic) toward offering overly favorable representations of Mr. Kayne's current business associate and the Company's former CEO, while providing investors with a very limited plan and a potentially compromised slate.”

      • “Accordingly, we recommend shareholders use management's WHITE proxy card to vote FOR all nominees.”

    • In making its recommendation, ISS stated1:

      • “Despite attempting to do so, [Mr. Kayne] has not successfully made the case that the company must effect changes to better weather the binary path it has before it.”

  • Athira’s leadership team is executing effectively, and we are poised to report topline results from the Phase 2 ACT-AD study by the end of the second quarter of 2022. We are targeting full enrollment of the LIFT-AD Phase 3 study for the third quarter of 2022, with topline data expected in the first half of 2023. We dosed the first patient in the SHAPE Phase 2 clinical trial of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) in Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy Bodies in January 2022. We are also continuing to progress our pipeline with the initiation of a Phase 1 study of ATH-1020, Athira’s novel, orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule, which was launched in the first quarter after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the Investigational New Drug application in January 2022. Your board and leadership team are continuing to take the right actions to advance fosgonimeton through clinical trials and bring this potentially transformative medicine to millions of patients as soon as possible.

  • Your board of directors is highly qualified and actively engaged in the development and execution of the company’s strategy. Together, Athira’s directors bring significant experience in clinical development, the regulatory approval process, drug commercialization, finance and financial planning, capital allocation, business development, legal and risk management, and investment management. We continue to work closely with the leadership team to define Athira’s strategic priorities. As directors, we take responsibility for ensuring that those strategic priorities are executed as planned.

  • Athira has systematically and thoughtfully added experience and expertise to your board in support of advancing our strategy. Athira has added two new highly qualified, independent directors to the board in 2022, and three in the past year. Our director nominees – Messrs. Edelman, Fluke and Pickering – have the right skills and experience needed to support Athira at this critical time.

  • We have a strong leadership team, led by CEO Mark Litton, M.B.A., Ph.D. Dr. Litton has significant executive leadership, clinical development, commercialization, operational, regulatory, legal and risk management, finance and business development experience honed over more than 25 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Litton is also supported by an outstanding team of leaders that is executing strongly – including leaders with extensive clinical development, regulatory, commercialization, and launch experience. The board believes that continuity is important at this pivotal moment in our company’s history.

  • Athira is well capitalized and advantageously positioned to execute key objectives with cash on hand to fund the organization through multiple upcoming clinical milestones, including receipt of topline data for the ACT-AD, LIFT-AD and SHAPE trials.

Simply put, a vote “FOR” Athira’s nominees is a vote for:

  • Continued execution of the company’s strategy;

  • Laser focus on advancing fosgonimeton for the benefit of millions of patients;

  • Commitment to scientific integrity;

  • Thoughtful board evolution to support the business’s changing needs; and

  • A highly qualified and actively engaged board.

PROTECT THE VALUE OF YOUR INVESTMENT – VOTE “FOR” ATHIRA’S THREE NOMINEES ON THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

It is extremely important that Athira shareholders vote as soon as possible. Athira’s board unanimously recommends that you use the WHITE proxy card to vote today “FOR” Athira’s three director nominees: Joseph Edelman, John M. Fluke, Jr. and Grant Pickering.

To ensure your shares are timely represented at the annual meeting on May 19, shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone by following the easy instructions on the WHITE proxy card.

Please do not vote using any blue proxy cards you may receive from Mr. Kayne — even as a “protest vote.” Any vote on Mr. Kayne’s blue proxy card will revoke your prior vote on a WHITE proxy card. Even if you have already voted using a blue proxy card, you have the right to change your vote by simply using the WHITE proxy card and voting “FOR” Athira’s highly qualified director nominees. Only your latest-dated proxy counts.

Thank you for your support,

Your Athira board of directors

VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT!

Follow the instructions on the WHITE proxy card to vote by telephone or by internet. If you received this letter by email, you may also vote by pressing the WHITE “VOTE NOW” button in the accompanying email.

Please simply disregard any blue proxy cards that you may receive from Richard Kayne.

If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please call the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at:

1 (877) 456-3510 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada)
or
+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other locations)

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Athira. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to Athira.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates, targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system, for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and other dementias; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, including the timing of the ACT-AD and LIFT-AD clinical trials and the timing of the Phase 2 clinical trial of fosgonimeton for treatment of Parkinson’s disease dementia; interactions with regulators and the timing thereof, including anticipated timing of IND or equivalent submissions; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; the anticipated reporting of data; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “on track,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the proxy contest at Athira’s annual meeting; the preliminary data for Athira’s fosgonimeton product candidate from the Phase 1a/b trials will not continue or persist in current or planned clinical trials; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of fosgonimeton and other product candidates may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of fosgonimeton and other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on Athira’s clinical trial sites and contractors who act for or on Athira’s behalf, may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; Athira’s research and development efforts and its ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of Athira’s product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; while P300 latency is a functional measure that is highly correlated with cognition, Athira may not successfully establish a connection between these P300 latency results and improved cognition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contacts:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219

Andy Brimmer / Jamie Moser / Melissa Johnson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

_______________
1 Permission to use quotations neither sought nor obtained.


Recommended Stories

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueStocks Slump as Treasury Curve Flattens After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 bill

  • Disney misses on Q2 earnings, but subscriber beat lifts stock in after-hours

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Is 10% Lower Today

    Shares of contract drug developer AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) are down 10% as of 12:04 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following Piper Sandler's lowered price target despite a seemingly strong earnings report. For the three-month stretch ending March 31, biopharma outfit AbCellera Biologics turned $316.6 million worth of revenue into earnings of $0.54 per share. While AbCellera Biologics' CEO Carl Hansen is unsurprisingly optimistic about the future, that's a future in which the drugs' combined revenue contribution could fade -- significantly.

  • Disney stock pops after hours on earnings, Disney+ subscribers

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Disney.

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • April CPI data: ‘We do think a peak is in,’ strategist says

    BMO Wealth Management Chief Investment Strategist Yung-Yu Ma joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the April consumer price index (CPI), inflation, and the latest moves in the stock market.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Apple's stock drops below the March low to complete bearish pattern

    Shares of Apple Inc. were diving 3.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The decline comes amid a broad selloff in the technology sector, and even though the technology behemoth didn't issue any press releases or file anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.0% while the Dow industrials fell 124 points, or 0.4%. The drop takes the stock below the March 14 closing low of $150

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE:CLF) earnings growth rate lags the 29% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 28% over the month. But that scarcely...