U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.52
    +41.70 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.30
    +2.04 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.60
    +24.90 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.43 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    +0.0097 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    +0.0088 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8570
    -0.2770 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,319.65
    +287.36 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.11
    +11.48 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Athleisure icon Ty Haney raises $9.8M in fresh funding for her blockchain rewards startup

Anita Ramaswamy and Lucas Matney
·5 min read

Outdoor Voices founder Ty Haney made a name for herself by making sportswear the hottest trend among non-athletes. Now, the 33-year-old entrepreneur is betting she can bring together another underrated duo -- consumer brands and crypto.

Haney joined TechCrunch's Chain Reaction podcast this week to talk about her latest venture, Try Your Best (TYB). The startup uses blockchain technology to help brands build customer loyalty without having to rely on buying up pricey ads on third-party social media platforms, Haney explained.

Brands use TYB, which is built on the Avalanche blockchain, to build their own on-chain communities of loyal customers, Haney said. Through TYB, these brands can reward their customers for participation in the community with virtual coins, similar to loyalty points, that they can redeem in exchange for physical products.

"We're allowing brands to create an owned community channel, where they're bringing in whatever amount of people from their existing audience into this channel," Haney said. In contrast, when brands use platforms like Instagram to build communities, they don't own the relationships with their customers and can be acutely affected by platform-wide changes to ad pricing and user interface.

On the Chain Reaction podcast, Haney announced for the first time that her new company was about to close its second institutional funding round. Since we recorded the episode, TYB has closed on the $9.8 million round with new investors Unusual Ventures and Sogal Ventures leading the funding alongside existing investor Castle Island, a spokesperson for the company told us.

Haney, who left Outdoor Voices in 2020 amid mounting losses and internal disagreements with the then-chairman of the company's board, first launched TYB in pilot mode this past spring. TYB came out of the gates with $2 million in funding from blockchain-focused Castle Island, a relatively modest sum compared to the $60 million-plus in venture capital dollars Outdoor Voices raised since its inception in 2014. Haney has since commented on some of the lessons she learned from running Outdoor Voices in the past, saying that the company grew too fast and fundraised too quickly.

With TYB, Haney hopes to apply some of those lessons in building a new company that leverages her experience building strong relationships with customers. The platform has already debuted with a sold-out NFT drop for one of its partners, Joggy, a wellness brand launched by Haney herself that sells CBD-based wellness products. Each Joggy collectible sold for $250 to 500 founding customers total, Haney said. These 500 customers will have access to 5% of Joggy's revenue as it continues to grow, and will eventually receive a free product and friends and family discounts, Haney said.

Haney designed these perks with a key takeaway in mind that she said she gleaned from her time running Outdoor Voices. "From a brand-building perspective, community really works," Haney explained, but she added that most consumer companies don't have the right toolkit to make the most of their community. At Outdoor Voices, managing thousands of customer relationships across a fragmented set of channels, including Slack, SurveyMonkey, and Google Docs, made the strength of the community difficult to measure and made customer feedback challenging to collect, she said.

The second big insight she's bringing to her new startup is that traditional customer acquisition channels for consumer brands are too expensive and ultimately "not netting valuable customers." Outdoor Voices recognized four times as much value from customers it brought in through high-touch, experiential strategies such as local events compared to online advertising, Haney added.

"[At Outdoor Voices], would spend 30 to 40% of our dollars raised directly to the big [social media] platforms. I think it makes much more sense to take, let's say, 5% of that and distribute that directly to the people who are going to continue spending dollars at your brand," Haney said. She learned that bringing customers into the product development process and letting them choose colorways and prints for the brand's new designs often led to high-converting collection drops and resulted in the stickiness of its most popular styles, including the iconic Exercise Dress.

The community channels for each brand TYB works with will be exclusively available to customers who hold those brands' NFT collectibles, Haney explained. Once customers are part of the community, they can earn loyalty points that work differently based on each brand's preferences, such as Joggy's revenue-based rewards program. TYB has also created a play-to-earn mechanism called a "rep card" wherein a brand can set a specific mission or goal for its customers to increase engagement and can reward them based on their progress towards that goal -- for example, an athleticwear brand working with TYB could reward its customers for exercising seven days in a row, she said.

For now, Haney said TYB's main focus is providing experiential features to its NFT collectible holders rather than expecting the assets to accrue value based on brand recognition alone.

"We are not optimizing for the flip or the secondary market of a collectible. We are really focusing on brands introducing collectibles that have utility. And so I intentionally use the word collectible, because I do know that NFTs kind of have baggage, and we do have to reintroduce what this technology can do that that people will be more willing to adopt," Haney said.

TYB is working with 30+ brands in its pilot program, Haney said, including Hill House Home, creator of the viral "nap dress," and jewelry company Vada. She added that the company has around 300 potential customers in its pipeline, which isn't limited to just companies with a DTC model.

"There certainly are companies that already have a very enthusiastic, engaged fan base, and we're starting there," Haney said, noting that she wants the first few launches to achieve demonstrable success.

Unsurprisingly, Haney has her sights set on more ambitious long-term goals for TYB.

"I'm very passionate about bringing this younger, in particular, younger female audience into the web3 space because of the potential for real financial upside," Haney said. "And for me, there's no better way to do that than by the brands that they love."

Chain Reaction podcast episodes come out every Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PDT. Subscribe to us on Apple, Spotify or your alternative podcast platform of choice to keep up with us every week.

Recommended Stories

  • Lilly and Tippy: Rescue Pets of the Week

    These pets are available for adoption at Tri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.

  • Lack of water in Puerto Rico town sparks federal lawsuit

    Puerto Rico’s water and sewer company was hit by a federal lawsuit on Thursday demanding that it provide services to thousands of residents who lack potable water on a daily basis. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Carmen Maldonado, mayor of the northern town of Morovis, who requested that a judge issue an injunction to force Puerto Rico’s Aqueducts and Sewer Authority to provide immediate service to residents in need. The lawsuit represents nearly 1,600 residents and seeks $1,000 for every day spent without water as compensation, alleging that the lack of water has caused more than $55 billion in damages.

  • As Sandberg Exits, Is Meta a Sinking Ship or an Opportunity?

    You Decide... Rats off a Sinking Ship? On Wednesday, Meta Platforms Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg made public her intentions to leave that position. In a post on her Facebook page, Sandberg announced that she would continue to serve as a board member, but was looking forward to spending more time on her foundation and on women's issues.

  • Apple’s VR headset needs to be a hit — for itself and for the VR industry

    Apple's planned VR/AR headset is a hugely important product for itself and the VR industry.

  • Tim Hortons app tracking 'a mass invasion of Canadians' privacy': watchdog

    "What happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians," said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrein.

  • Poparazzi hits 5M+ downloads a year after launch, confirms its $15M Series A

    Poparazzi, the anti-Instagram social app that hit the top of the App Store last year, is today, for the first time, detailing the growth stats for its business, its future plans and its previously unconfirmed Benchmark-led Series A round. While the startup positioned itself as an Instagram alternative where friends create your profile, the app's competition today is not really the established tech giants.

  • South Korean content providers raise service fees in the wake of Google’s in-app payment policy

    While South Korean law permits app developers to use a third-party payment option, this only reduces Google's commission by 4% -- and that's not enough, developers believe. The developers are also frustrated that they can't add links that point to their own website inside their app, which would allow their users to buy directly, bypassing Google's billing entirely.

  • YouTube's mobile app can now sync to your TV without casting for a 'second screen' experience

    YouTube is improving its app's experience for those who watch videos via their TVs, the company announced today. After observing that many YouTube users were already using the mobile app and engaging with videos as they watched on the big screen, the company is now introducing a new feature that allows users to connect their TV to their iOS or Android device in order to sync videos between devices. This makes it easier for users to engage with other YouTube features, like comments, the like button or creator support among other things, YouTube says.

  • Binance’s CEO speaks out on Terra’s rebrand after its epic stablecoin collapse. ‘I have never spoken to Do Kwon directly’

    The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, told Fortune that Binance has been “extremely transparent,” but it has a "very quick internal review process." That means he’s never met Do Kwon.

  • BNB Chain teases out roadmap to boost decentralization, support dApps

    BNB Chain’s roadmap for the year will prioritize faster transactions and enhanced support for decentralized applications (dApps), the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume said. See related article: Binance rebrands blockchains for metaverse, DeFi expansions Fast facts In its 2022 technical roadmap released Tuesday, BNB Chain said it is working to offer end users more […]

  • Fed is in danger of losing control of public expectations of future inflation, Bullard says

    The Fed is in danger of losing control of how the public views inflation, and has to 'take action' to bring it down, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • Tough Road Ahead For Rivian: Analyst; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • BTC Starts June Trading above $30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) opened its first day of trading in June at around $31,800 before dropping close to the psychological $30,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the price action in "Chart of the Day."

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Tight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has mostly filled its order book for the next 2-1/2 years as the pandemic drove demand for container ships, leaving little room to meet the needs of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, a senior company executive said. With U.S. LNG exports rising, more LNG carriers are travelling longer distances to customers in North Asia and Europe while European countries have snapped up floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as they ramp up LNG imports to replace Russian gas supplies in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. However, shipyards in South Korea and China are unable to accommodate demand for new LNG vessels as they work to meet a flood of orders for new container ships following global supply chain disruptions and port congestion that have held up ships in the United States and China.

  • Investors, Make Sure You Know How to Calculate This

    The nominal rate of return shows the yield of an investment over time without accounting for negative elements such as inflation or taxes. By calculating the nominal rate of return, you can compare the performance of your assets easily, regardless of the inflation … Continue reading → The post What Is the Nominal Rate of Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup Among Banks Leading Aramco Refinery Unit’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is among the banks leading the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., a unit of the state-controlled oil producer, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed S

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Twilio, Health-Related Stocks

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 53% this year, as her disruptive tech-company stocks have hit the skids.