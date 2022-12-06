U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

Athleisure Market : The Global Industry is Growing and Anticipated to Reach USD 842.03 Mn by 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·5 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

Market players operating in the global athleisure market are Lululemon athletica, Adidas AG, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Puma SE, Eysom, Outdoor Voices, Ten Thousand, Inc., Isaora, Under Armour, Inc., and Nike, Inc.

Douglas - Isle of Man, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights is the world's first comparison engine for comprehensive market research reports. It has updated its comparison engine by adding Athleisure Market research reports, allowing market researchers, analysts, industry specialists, and companies to identify market trends, key drivers of growth, restrictions, obstacles, and future predictions. This digital platform enables researchers to compare and contrast various reports by Publisher Rating, List of Contents, Date of Publication, and Price by providing access to the most comprehensive range of private and public market reports.

Athleisure is a form of manufactured apparel that falls under the category of hybrid clothing that combines fashion, comfort, and style. This manufactured apparel is frequently worn for athletic activities and other formal settings, including offices, schools, and other informal social gatherings. It is worn by men and women looking for clothing options that are comfortable and aesthetically appealing.

Athleisure Market Insights

The global athleisure market has experienced good growth in the past few years and is expected to prosper in the future. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2020 and 2020.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Athleisure Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/athleisure-market

The desire to live an active lifestyle while looking fit and comfortable inspires consumers to incorporate sports and fitness into their everyday routines. Thus, a change in market dynamics brought about by this growing desire among all age groups to be healthy has increased the demand for athleisure goods, one of the key factors driving the athleisure market. The increasing demand for yoga for fitness and mental health is also propelling the growth of this market.

Moreover, due to an increase in the working population and an overall increase in workload and working hours across all businesses, employees are seeking apparel options that are not stiff and uncomfortable. Thus, athleisure has become popular as it looks formal and comfortable enough to spend the whole day in. The growing demand for athleisure among millennials is also fuelling the growth of the athleisure market.

Another significant growth driver is the increase in online athleisure businesses that allow customers to order from anywhere in the world. Athleisure is also being endorsed and promoted by celebrities and political figures to encourage an active, fit and healthy lifestyle, another factor influencing the demand for athleisure. Rising demand for high-quality and comfortable clothing coupled with an increase in customers' middle-class and disposable income is driving the athleisure market.

Many brands are also offering discount schemes and gift cards to propel more revenue from the sales of these times. Furthermore, the increasing developments in the manufacturing processes of clothing and apparel craftsmen are creating significant business opportunities in the athleisure market.

However, the prevalence of copies and spin-offs in the market is a significant challenge for brands and manufacturers operating in this business. Since these copies are hard to recognize as fake and usually cost much less than the original products, customers increasingly prefer them over the original ones. Thus, this is a significant restraint hindering the growth of the athleisure market. Moreover, a rapid increase in raw material, fuel and labor costs also poses a challenge to this market's growth.

The existence of several counterfeit goods, which consumers might not be able to recognize as fake, has negatively impacted the expansion of the luxury athleisure sector.

Prominent players in the athleisure market include Hennes and Mauritz, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Puma, Authentic Brands Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, and Under Armor. These leading businesses are continuously adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their geographic presence.

Access the complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/athleisure-market

Segmentation:

Market Segmentation in the report is as below-

By Gender

  • Male

  • Female

By Product Type

  • Sneaker

  • Joggers

  • Leggings

  • Hoodies

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Athleisure industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Athleisure market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving the Athleisure market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Athleisure market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Athleisure and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Athleisure across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Access the complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/athleisure-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Related Published Reports: 

Sustainable Athleisure Market- https://douglasinsights.com/sustainable-athleisure-market
Sneakers Market - https://douglasinsights.com/sneakers-market
Sports Bra Market - https://douglasinsights.com/sports-bra-market
Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market - https://douglasinsights.com/plus-size-women-s-clothing-market
Women's Clothing Market - https://douglasinsights.com/women-s-clothing-market
Protective Clothing Market - https://douglasinsights.com/protective-clothing-market

