Athleisure market size to grow by USD 176.16 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 340.10 bn from 2017 to 2021- Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global athleisure market will witness an incremental growth of USD 176.16 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. The vendors include adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp among others. More insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a PDF Report Sample
Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by key vendors including:
adidas AG - The company offers athleisure products such as sneakers and training pants.
ALALA - The company offers athleisure products such as Barre Seamless Tank and Mirage Tight.
ALO LLC - The company offers athleisure products such as leggings, shorts, and pants.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc - The company offers athleisure products such as leggings and joggers.
Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athleisure market report covers the following areas:
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The athleisure market is segmented as below:
Product
The market growth in the mass athleisure segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the segment includes the rising demand for athleisure clothing among millennials across the world. In addition, factors such as promotional activities by vendors to enhance their product and brand visibility among customers are fueling the growth of the segment.
Distribution Channel
The offline segment dominated the market growth in 2022. The rising popularity of hypermarkets and supermarkets as shopping destinations and the availability of a wide range of products at department stores are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing initiatives by corporate houses in opening gymnasiums and fitness centers within office premises and the rising awareness about health and well-being are driving the growth of the regional market.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), USD Billion – Download a Sample Report
Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the athleisure market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors
Athleisure Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 176.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea.
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global athleisure market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 adidas AG
12.4 ALALA
12.5 ALO LLC
12.6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
12.7 Carbon38 Inc.
12.8 Columbia Sportswear Co
12.9 EYSOM LLC
12.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB
12.11 lululemon athletica Inc.
12.12 Michi Design Inc.
12.13 New Balance Athletics Inc.
12.14 Nike Inc.
12.15 Outdoor Voices Inc.
12.16 P.E Nation International
12.17 PUMA SE
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
