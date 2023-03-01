Athleisure market size to grow by USD 176.16 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 340.10 bn from 2017 to 2021- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global athleisure market will witness an incremental growth of USD 176.16 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. The vendors include adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp among others. More insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by key vendors including:

adidas AG - The company offers athleisure products such as sneakers and training pants.

ALALA - The company offers athleisure products such as Barre Seamless Tank and Mirage Tight.

ALO LLC - The company offers athleisure products such as leggings, shorts, and pants.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc - The company offers athleisure products such as leggings and joggers.

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athleisure market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Story continues

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The athleisure market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the mass athleisure segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the segment includes the rising demand for athleisure clothing among millennials across the world. In addition, factors such as promotional activities by vendors to enhance their product and brand visibility among customers are fueling the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

The offline segment dominated the market growth in 2022. The rising popularity of hypermarkets and supermarkets as shopping destinations and the availability of a wide range of products at department stores are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing initiatives by corporate houses in opening gymnasiums and fitness centers within office premises and the rising awareness about health and well-being are driving the growth of the regional market.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), USD Billion – Download a Sample Report

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athleisure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The online footwear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.03 billion. The rising popularity of digital payment systems is notably driving the e-commerce footwear market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The yoga clothing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,150.75 million. The growing number of yoga practitioners is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Athleisure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 176.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea. Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global athleisure market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 ALALA

12.5 ALO LLC

12.6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

12.7 Carbon38 Inc.

12.8 Columbia Sportswear Co

12.9 EYSOM LLC

12.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

12.11 lululemon athletica Inc.

12.12 Michi Design Inc.

12.13 New Balance Athletics Inc.

12.14 Nike Inc.

12.15 Outdoor Voices Inc.

12.16 P.E Nation International

12.17 PUMA SE

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athleisure-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-176-16-billion-between-2022-and-2027-historic-market-size-valued-at-usd-340-10-bn-from-2017-to-2021--technavio-301756691.html

SOURCE Technavio