Athleisure Market Size Worth US$ 793.46Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·9 min read

NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Athleisure Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Footwear, and Others), Category (Men, Women, Unisex, and Kids), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 411.02 billion in 2021 to US$ 793.46 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. A rise in consciousness about overall health and fitness, and increased demand from millennials are driving the market growth. However, the presence of counterfeit brands restricts the market growth. The report highlights key factors governing the athleisure market growth, and prominent players and their progress in the market.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Athleisure combines comfort of athletic wear with the fashion quotient of leisure apparel to create a contemporary style of clothing. It is a fabricated style of clothing that is mostly worn during athletic and fitness activities, as well as casual wear at workplaces or at social events.

The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents a Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013365/

Rising health and self-consciousness, as well as a desire to live an active lifestyle and look fit, are motivating consumers to include sports and fitness activities into their daily routine. This increasing engagement has resulted in a shift in market dynamics, which has resulted in a rise in demand for athleisure products. As exercise becomes increasingly important, those between the ages of 16 and 30 are the most active athleisure users. These factors are driving the athleisure market.

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 411.02 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 793.46 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

153

No. Tables

86

No. of Charts & Figures

83

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Athleisure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Adidas AG; Asics; Athleta LLC; Authentic Brands Group; Columbia Sportswear Company; Hennes and Mauritz AB; Lululemon Athletica; Nike, Inc.; Puma SE; and Under Armour Inc. are the few key players operating in the athleisure market. Leading market players adopt various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographic presence and consumer base across the world.

Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of the Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013365/

North America dominated the athleisure market in 2020. Furthermore, the region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The athleisure market trends are influenced mainly by the demand and growing interest among the millennials. The increased involvement in fitness activities among people of all age groups is further expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. According to The Good Body, an online affiliate advertising provider for Amazon, the number of people practicing yoga in the US grew by 50% from 2012 to 2016. In December 2020, the number of yoga enthusiasts in the country reached ~36 million.

Manufacturers in the region are increasingly focusing on the development of products with sustainable raw materials, such as BCI cotton, recycled polyester and nylon, and eco-friendly chemicals. In 2020, Asia Pacific was the second-largest market for athleisure products. A common desire to lead active lifestyles and appear fit is encouraging consumers to indulge in sports and fitness activities during their routine, which is driving the market growth in the region.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global athleisure market. The athleisure industry is anticipated to expand faster due to increasing awareness of health and fitness. The growing number of gymnasiums, fitness clubs, and yoga centers, as well as the growth of the retail stores that sell customized hoodies, joggers, shoes, and etc., contributes to the market growth in the region.

Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE

Rise in Awareness About Health and Fitness Drives Athleisure Market

Consumers across the world are paying much attention toward taking up fitness activities in the form of various sports and outdoor exercises. According to the 2020 Health Club Consumer Report from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the number of health club visits by Americans rose by 45%, reaching 6.7 billion from 4.6 billion during 2010–2019. Along with this, there has been a rising trend of practicing yoga for mental as well as physical fitness. Thus, the elevated involvement in fitness activities boosts the demand for athleisure products as they meet consumers' expectations in terms of comfort and fashion.

Athleisure Market Size: Segment Overview

Based on type, the market is segmented into top wear, bottom wear, footwear, and others. The bottom wear segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on category, the market is segmented into men, women, unisex, and kids. The men's category segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The market for the online retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing penetration of e-commerce in various countries across the world is supporting the market growth.

In 2020, the bottomwear segment accounted for the largest market share. Bottomwear products demand is being driven by rising internet penetration, changing lifestyles, and fashion trends. The growing popularity of bottomwear products in emerging markets provides a tremendous opportunity for manufacturers to focus on dynamic design and appearance.

Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of the Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of the Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of the Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013365/

Based on category, women is the fastest-growing segment. Women's increased engagement in sports and fitness is expected to fuel the market development. A growing number of women joining sports clubs is also predicted to fuel the market growth. Celebrity endorsements, marketing, and activities organized by well-known individuals have a significant influence on customers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Athleisure Market

The shutdown of manufacturing units during the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the production and supply side of the athleisure market. Also, the logistics and transportation sector hampered the market due to the imposition of lockdown. The shutdown of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, among other distribution facilities, has hampered the access to athleisure products. In the second half of 2020, the ease in lockdown restrictions led to the resurgence of the transportation and trade sector, which supported the revival of the athleisure market. Moreover, a surge in the popularity of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. According to True Fit's Fashion Genome, which analyzes data from 17,000 retail brands and 180 million True Fit members, the athleisure sales order has grown by 84% since the imposition of lockdowns.

Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013365/

Rising health and self-consciousness, as well as a desire to live an active lifestyle and look fit, are motivating consumers to include sports and fitness activities into their daily routine. This increasing engagement has resulted in a shift in market dynamics, which has resulted in a rise in demand for athleisure products. As exercise becomes increasingly important, those between the ages of 16 and 30 are the most active athleisure users. These factors are driving the athleisure market.

Browse Latest and Related Reports:

Maternity Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Dresses and Gowns, and Innerwear) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)

Gym Apparel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Others); Category (Men, Women, Unisex); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Industrial Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Coveralls); End-use Industry (Oil and Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Chemical, Others); Fit Type (Men, Women, Unisex); Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Geography

Golf Clothing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Others); End-User (Men, Women, Unisex); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail and Others) and Geography

Women's Active Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Innerwear, Outerwear, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Vegan Footwear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Shoes, Sneakers, Boots, Sandals, Heels, Others); Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect); Material Type (Microfibre, Polyurethane (PU), Recycled Plastics, Others); End User (Men, Women, Others) and Geography

Footwear Sole Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride (PUC), Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR), Others); Product (Athletic, Non- Athletic); End User (Men, Women, Children) and Geography

Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Gun Type (Corded, Cordless, and Hybrid) and Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Footwear, Electronics, and Others)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Polyester TPU, Polyether TPU, Polycaprolactone TPU, Others); End Use (Automotive, Building and Construction, Furniture, Aerospace, Footwear, Energy, Medical and Healthcare, Recreation, Flexible Packaging, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/athleisure-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athleisure-market-size-worth-us-793-46bn-globally-by-2028-at-9-9-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301541692.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

