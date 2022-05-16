U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.75
    -13.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,074.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,323.25
    -59.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.10
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.34
    -1.15 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.44
    -2.33 (-7.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4620
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,961.58
    -241.28 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.48
    -9.62 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.13
    -1.02 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Athleisure Market to be Worth $662.56 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global athleisure market size is expected to reach USD 662.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Athleisure is a popular category because it taps into several broad trends, including a global shift toward consumers wearing more casual clothing, consumers seeking comfortable clothing, and health-conscious consumers engaging in more athletic activities and requiring performance clothing for these activities.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By type, the mass athleisure segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

  • The yoga apparel product segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The rising popularity and benefits of yoga as a mind-body fitness activity is leading to an increase in the number of yoga enthusiasts across the world.

  • North America captured the largest revenue share in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

  • The market is highly competitive and fierce owing to the presence of a large number of international and regional players that are striving to innovate persistently.

Read 120-page market research report, "Athleisure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mass, Premium), By Product (Shirts, Yoga Apparel), By End User (Men, Women, Children), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Athleisure Market Growth & Trends

True Fit's Fashion Genome (via Direct Commerce), which analyses data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, confirms that athleisure orders have increased by 84 percent since the pandemic began; sales of women's athleisure bottoms in the United Kingdom alone were five times higher in December 2020 than in April 2020. In addition, order volumes for men's athleisure wear sales increased by 20% from the previous year. Target's activewear line, All in Motion, which had only been launched before the pandemic, reportedly surpassed $1 billion in sales.

Despite this bleak outlook for fresh commercial opportunities, independent gear manufacturers continue to emerge, targeting those athletes who have remained committed to this sport. The majority of these new firms are the consequence of their creators' desire for a fresh running-apparel aesthetic or their ongoing hunt for high-quality athletic apparel.

According to GQ, at least a dozen new businesses have joined the market with identical origin stories in the previous five years. To mention a few, the British companies Ashmei and Iffley Road; the Danish brand Doxarun; and the American brands Isaora and Tracksmith, with the former focusing on high-end training gear and parkas and the latter investing in a retro Ivy League look.

The desire for highly comfortable clothes with sports features while undertaking any activity has increased in recent seasons, and wide pockets and elastic knot elements have become important products for carrying their large mobile phones, purses, and a few other daily essentials. The growing popularity of the utility fashion trend has spurred the demand for utility-active apparel.

Athleisure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global athleisure market on the basis of type, product, end user, distribution channel, and region:

Athleisure Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Mass

  • Premium

Athleisure Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Yoga Apparels (Tops, Pants, Shorts, Unitards, Capris, Others)

  • Shirts

  • Leggings

  • Shorts

  • Others

Athleisure Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Men

  • Women

  • Children

Athleisure Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Online

  • Offline

Athleisure Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of Athleisure Market

  • Hanes Brands, Inc.

  • Adidas AG

  • Vuori

  • PANGAIA

  • Under Armour, Inc.

  • Outerknown

  • EILEEN FISHER

  • Patagonia, Inc.

  • Wear Pact, LLC

  • Lululemon Athletica

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Sustainable Athleisure Market - The global sustainable athleisure market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the growing popularity of sustainable clothing and activewear made using environmentally safe practices among the millennial population across the world.

  • Yoga Clothing Market - The global yoga clothing market size is expected to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Shifting inclination towards comfortable and stylish clothing among fitness enthusiasts at the global level is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. Additionally, increase in stress levels among the millennial population due to hectic workstyle has paved the way for practicing various fitness exercises including yoga on a daily basis. Yoga clothes are considered comfortable for stretching and have the ability to absorb sweat during vigorous physical activity.

  • Yoga Mat Market - The global yoga mat market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.32 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive government initiatives to promote yoga across the world will fuel the product demand over the forecast period. Rising number of yoga studios due to growing popularity of the technique in countries including U.S., China, and Australia is also expected to boost the product demand in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research's Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athleisure-market-to-be-worth-662-56-billion-by-2030---grand-view-research-inc-301547705.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • LUNA pumps and dumps repeatedly in weekend’s roller coaster run

    The price of LUNA, the native token of Terra, is now as volatile as low-cap meme currencies, and is currently at 23,716.5% from its all-time low set on Friday, according to CoinGecko data. See related article: UST loses dollar peg as Terra market cap slumps Fast facts The Terra network suffered a major meltdown last […]

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • Justin Sun Talks USDD Stablecoin in Wake of LUNA/UST Unravel

    The controversial crypto entrepreneur explains how an algorithmic stablecoin can still succeed while denying rumors he was behind the de-pegging of Terra’s failed UST.

  • Oil prices fall on China's weak economic data

    Oil prices fell on Monday as widespread lockdowns in China and weak economic data in the country fuelled fears of a global recession, though the market found some support as the European Union stepped closer to an import ban on Russian crude. Brent crude was down 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $111.27 a barrel at 0934 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $110.40 a barrel. The fall of oil prices "is chiefly due to the weak Chinese economic data, as the lockdown measures are having a direct impact on the world’s second-largest market," said Barbara Lambrecht, energy analyst at Commerzbank.

  • McDonald's To Permanently Exit Russia After 30 Years, Citing Ukraine War's 'Humanitarian Crisis'

    "We have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values," said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Poised to Challenge $109.77 – $110.07 Resistance Early Monday

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Energy bills: Ofgem plans frequent price cap reviews

    The watchdog plans to update the energy price cap every three months rather than twice a year from October.

  • Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

    Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

  • China’s Coal and Gas Power Plummets as Covid Zero Hammers Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity output plummeted last month as virus restrictions in Shanghai and other parts of the country pummeled economic activity from factory floors to steel mills and shopping malls.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra

  • Market Volatility Got You Down? Check Out These Surprising Winners

    Three notable winners year-to-date are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): The energy sector has done quite well in 2022 thanks to rising oil prices, and it has carried Canada's Enbridge along for the ride.

  • McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers

    McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people, making it the latest major Western corporation to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February. The fast food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.” The Chicago-based company announced in early March that it was temporarily closing its stores in Russia but would continue to pay employees.

  • China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curbs bite

    China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns. Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tonnes, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Processing volumes for the January-April period were down 3.8% on the year at 223.25 million tonnes, or 13.58 million bpd.

  • Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

    Sceptics say that far from helping save the planet, electric cars are a liberal pipe-dream whose environmental benefits are exaggerated.

  • Putin’s war slams the brakes on EU economy - live updates

    Andrew Bailey faces scrutiny as Bank of England accused of being 'slow off the mark' on inflation Energy price cap to be reset every three months amid market chaos FTSE 100 edges higher despite weak China data Lucy Burton: Corporate mumbo jumbo has become a Partridge-style joke Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Saudi Aramco’s Profit Soars as Oil Prices and Output Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeSaudi Aramco posted its highest profit since its record stock-market listing, after oil prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Diesel prices hit new high despite Sunak fuel duty cut

    The AA warned that increased prices would have a knock on effect for other goods as hauliers passed on the extra costs.

  • Shanghai aims for June 1 return to normal as COVID lockdown batters economy

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1. In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until May 21 to prevent a rebound in infections, before an easing. But the announcement was met with scepticism by some Shanghai residents, who have been disappointed time and again by shifting schedules for the lifting of restrictions.

  • India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play-sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Reliance, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added. The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani's brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of "JioMart" e-commerce operations in India's nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world's biggest.

  • Twiga starts commercial farming, looking to guarantee quality, sustain supply

    Twiga, a B2B e-commerce food distribution platform, has today announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Twiga Fresh, through which it will farm and distribute its own agricultural produce to traders. Twiga said it has begun producing horticultural produce like onions, tomatoes and watermelons on its 650-hectare (1,606 acres) land, with an estimated output of 150,000 tons of fresh produce annually. Twiga has so far invested $10 million in the new venture, which will be backed by debt from development finance institutions.