Athleisure Market to be Worth $662.56 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global athleisure market size is expected to reach USD 662.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Athleisure is a popular category because it taps into several broad trends, including a global shift toward consumers wearing more casual clothing, consumers seeking comfortable clothing, and health-conscious consumers engaging in more athletic activities and requiring performance clothing for these activities.

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By type, the mass athleisure segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The yoga apparel product segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The rising popularity and benefits of yoga as a mind-body fitness activity is leading to an increase in the number of yoga enthusiasts across the world.

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The market is highly competitive and fierce owing to the presence of a large number of international and regional players that are striving to innovate persistently.

Read 120-page market research report, "Athleisure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mass, Premium), By Product (Shirts, Yoga Apparel), By End User (Men, Women, Children), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Athleisure Market Growth & Trends

True Fit's Fashion Genome (via Direct Commerce), which analyses data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, confirms that athleisure orders have increased by 84 percent since the pandemic began; sales of women's athleisure bottoms in the United Kingdom alone were five times higher in December 2020 than in April 2020. In addition, order volumes for men's athleisure wear sales increased by 20% from the previous year. Target's activewear line, All in Motion, which had only been launched before the pandemic, reportedly surpassed $1 billion in sales.

Story continues

Despite this bleak outlook for fresh commercial opportunities, independent gear manufacturers continue to emerge, targeting those athletes who have remained committed to this sport. The majority of these new firms are the consequence of their creators' desire for a fresh running-apparel aesthetic or their ongoing hunt for high-quality athletic apparel.

According to GQ, at least a dozen new businesses have joined the market with identical origin stories in the previous five years. To mention a few, the British companies Ashmei and Iffley Road; the Danish brand Doxarun; and the American brands Isaora and Tracksmith, with the former focusing on high-end training gear and parkas and the latter investing in a retro Ivy League look.

The desire for highly comfortable clothes with sports features while undertaking any activity has increased in recent seasons, and wide pockets and elastic knot elements have become important products for carrying their large mobile phones, purses, and a few other daily essentials. The growing popularity of the utility fashion trend has spurred the demand for utility-active apparel.

Athleisure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global athleisure market on the basis of type, product, end user, distribution channel, and region:

Athleisure Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Mass

Premium

Athleisure Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Yoga Apparels (Tops, Pants, Shorts, Unitards, Capris, Others)

Shirts

Leggings

Shorts

Others

Athleisure Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Men

Women

Children

Athleisure Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Online

Offline

Athleisure Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of Athleisure Market

Hanes Brands, Inc.

Adidas AG

Vuori

PANGAIA

Under Armour, Inc.

Outerknown

EILEEN FISHER

Patagonia, Inc.

Wear Pact, LLC

Lululemon Athletica

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Sustainable Athleisure Market - The global sustainable athleisure market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the growing popularity of sustainable clothing and activewear made using environmentally safe practices among the millennial population across the world.

Yoga Clothing Market - The global yoga clothing market size is expected to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Shifting inclination towards comfortable and stylish clothing among fitness enthusiasts at the global level is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. Additionally, increase in stress levels among the millennial population due to hectic workstyle has paved the way for practicing various fitness exercises including yoga on a daily basis. Yoga clothes are considered comfortable for stretching and have the ability to absorb sweat during vigorous physical activity.

Yoga Mat Market - The global yoga mat market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.32 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive government initiatives to promote yoga across the world will fuel the product demand over the forecast period. Rising number of yoga studios due to growing popularity of the technique in countries including U.S., China, and Australia is also expected to boost the product demand in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research's Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athleisure-market-to-be-worth-662-56-billion-by-2030---grand-view-research-inc-301547705.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.