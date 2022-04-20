The Athlete's Foot Announces Romano Cinelli as New Vice President and General Manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Romano brings with him over 25 years of global growth expertise in Premium Brands, Sports and Retail Management

STANS, Switzerland, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot (TAF) announces Romano Cinelli, international sports and lifestyle business veteran with more than two decades of experience, as its new Vice President and General Manager for TAF's territories: Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Romano will be in charge of managing daily business operations including marketing, merchandising, retail operations and brand partner management with ubiquitous names such as Nike/Jordan, Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Puma etc. in EMEA. Additionally, he will be responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies to drive future growth TAF's store portfolio plus e-commerce business and identifying growth opportunities in emerging markets in EMEA.

"Bringing in Romano, with the proven track record, gives The Athlete's Foot's team a seasoned leader who would support TAF's continuous quest to become one of world's top athletic inspired lifestyle retailer and omni-channel business," said owner and CEO of Arklyz Group, Param Singh, who owns The Athlete's Foot (TAF) globally. "His extensive industry experience, expertise and alignment with our core values solidify him as the perfect person to lead TAF in EMEA."

Prior to joining TAF's team, the well-respected and seasoned executive, Romano Cinelli served as Vice President and General Manager of Converse EMEA; and General Manager of Southern Europe Sportswear at Nike for nearly a decade. Romano brings strong experience in leading businesses at multinational corporations, navigating various countries and market cultures, and creating an environment of diversity and inclusion.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

