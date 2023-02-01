The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council

Atlanta Based Photographer and Founder of Cam Kirk Studios Joins Fellow Thought Leaders to Initiate Community Change

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council . The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.

Cam Kirk Studios is a staple within the Atlanta community uniting creativity and community involvement. The studio has evolved into a media company highlighting creative events and spotlighting talent in Atlanta on social media. Covering such a wide variety of creatives including music artists, models, businesses, and photographers Cam Kirk Studios is known half as a photography studio but also as a collaborative music-based space where artists can unite to create visuals to accompany new sounds.

Matthew Lafone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF) shares "We are honored to announce the addition of Cam Kirk to The Impact Council. Cam's creativity, love of community, and passion for initiating change is powerful and inspiring." He continues, "The Impact Council is looking forward to partnering with their new board member on upcoming initiatives that directly impact our local communities."

Most recently, Cam, who has photographed the likes of Gucci Mane, Migos, 21 Savage, and, Future launched the Collective Gallery in collaboration with Atlantic Records forming the first partnership of its kind. The Collective Gallery is a label-like company for photographers, through musicians, Kirk will invest in these photographers' future just like a music label would invest in the next big act. Cam also has created the Cam Kirk Foundation, to continue to extend his efforts in supporting the creative community and beyond.

Cam Kirk, Founder of Cam Kirk Studios, The Collective Gallery, and The Cam Kirk Foundation shares "I'm excited to join the Impact Council and work alongside a stellar roster of individuals who are at the forefront of creating change at the community level. I'm looking forward to sharing my entrepreneurial journey and how I got my StAART in TAF's video series which launches February 1."

Kirk joins an impressive roster of board members including Jahi Rawlings, Founder, and CEO of Finish First Marketing Agency and Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League, Robert Golden, Founder and CEO of Golden Charter Academy, Danielle Geathers, Activist and Founder of Talented Ten, and Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Director, Design Education & Growth S.E.E.D. for adidas. In addition to supplying resources, and a public platform, The Athlete's Foot is invested in supporting philanthropic efforts for the Impact Council by donating funds to each organization Council members represent.

The Impact Council has identified five key pillars of focus which include community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need, and creating opportunities for the homeless. Through strategic partnerships with organizations and corporations such as HBCU Elite 100, Black Footwear Forum, Roc Nation, United Justice Coalition, Hope House, Black Talent Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs. The Athlete's Foot and The Impact Council hope to accomplish their shared goal of leveling the playing field for communities in need of assistance.

