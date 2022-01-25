U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,328.82
    -81.31 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,030.76
    -333.74 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,475.93
    -379.20 (-2.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.60
    -47.91 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.01
    +1.70 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    +0.0270 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8960
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,043.00
    +2,707.58 (+7.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.72
    +22.13 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Athletic Greens valued at $1.2B after bagging $115M to expand nutrition drink footprint

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Athletic Greens, which created AG1, a powdered beverage designed to provide daily nutrition, raised $115 million in new funding that boosts its pre-money valuation to $1.2 billion.

The New York-based company got its start in 2010 by founder and CEO Chris Ashenden and is the result of his journey to find out why he continued to feel bad.

Chris Ashenden, Athletic Greens
Chris Ashenden, Athletic Greens

Chris Ashenden, CEO of Athletic Greens. Image Credits: Athletic Greens

“I am a health and wellness-obsessed person, and despite knowing what I thought was a lot about nutrition and wellness, I kept getting sick,” Ashenden told TechCrunch.

In 2008, he ended up in a clinic, spending $35,000 on every kind of blood, stool, saliva or urine test there was to figure out why he continued to get sick. After shelling out all of that money, to his shock, he found out that his body wasn’t absorbing nutrients.

The solution wasn’t easy either — it was a supplement regime of 50 pills. Ashenden tried it for a while, but it got him thinking about how most of what people think about nutrition turns out to be wrong, and that there had to be a better way for him to go through life not taking 50 pills a day.

That’s how AG1, Athletic Greens’ flagship product, got its start. The product combines more than eight nutritional products into one, including multivitamins, probiotics and immune support, and is approaching its fifty-third iteration later this year.

Alpha Wave Global led the growth funding round and was joined by new investor Mark Vadon, returning investors SC.Holdings, David Blitzer’s family office Bolt Ventures and Dr. Peter Attia, as well as a group of product users. As part of the investment, Rick Gerson, chairman and chief investment officer at Alpha Wave Global, and Vadon, founder of Zulily and Blue Nile and former chairman of Chewy, will join the Athletic Greens board of directors.

This new round of funding was a quick follow-on to an investment — the amount was undisclosed — into Athletic Greens in July 2021, which was the company’s first external equity investment since the company was founded. Backers included users of the product, like Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford and Steve Aoki.

Prior to that, Ashenden bootstrapped the company to $150 million in revenue run-rate.

“One of the advantages of bootstrapping is you learn to think about new and different ways to do things,” he added. “We continue to innovate around how we do something amazing for our customers, and we also innovate on how we get the message out there in a very cluttered world.”

Indeed, Athletic Greens is going after the global health and wellness market that Ashenden said was approaching $7 trillion. It’s also one of the reasons the company went after its first equity investment. Ashenden explained the company is at an inflection point, and the new funding will enable the company to take on larger capacity for the first time.

Gainful raises $7.5M for personalized sports nutrition

Last month, the company brought on former Focus Brands executive, Kat Cole, as president and COO, as it expands to offline channels and into web3 to build community and enhance brand connection.

“It's about the growth and the opportunity to continue to drive innovation,” he added. “We seek to become a truly global business at a very large scale.”

Last year, Athletic Greens approached 200% in revenue growth and well over 100% in customer growth. As a result, this new financing will be deployed into everything from awareness to establishing new relationships with new partners to supply chain. The company will expand geographically and accelerate much of its R&D that has been going on since Athletic Greens was started a decade ago.

The company operates remote only, and Ashenden expects to triple the company’s 150-person workforce in 2022.

“It's expanding on our ability to ultimately serve our customer and customers are at a point now, which is that generational shift, that they want to have more ownership of their own health,” Ashenden said. “Customers want a healthier, higher quality of life, and we're here to serve them. This is about how we begin to empower a much larger customer base on an even more spectacular journey.”

The next healthcare revolution will have AI at its center

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr. took his $750,000 salary in bitcoin — how much did that end up costing him?

    Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Down Over 67% From All-Time Highs, Are EV Stocks ChargePoint Or EVgo Buys?

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure stocks ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) have gotten caught up in the growth stock sell-off that has swept through the U.S. stock market. Similarly, many EV stocks, such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), fell over 30% in just the first three weeks of 2022. Investors looking for pick-and-shovel plays in the EV industry may consider buying the dip in ChargePoint or EVgo.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened lower again on Tuesday as traders and investors continued to sell off auto stocks while awaiting the results of a Federal Reserve Bank policy meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock was down about 6.9% from Monday's closing price. It's no secret that U.S. inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and it's not much of a secret that the Fed is likely to respond by raising interest rates -- and probably soon.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff. The consumer products company and insurer, meanwhile, have been raising their payouts for 25 and 28 years, respectively.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Slide as Fed, Russia Keep Traders on Edge: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Upd

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • 2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When you're looking for stalwart stocks to preserve your portfolio's value while also providing exposure to long-term growth, healthcare businesses can be quite appealing. More importantly, they're both absolutely indispensable for their customers, which gives them staying power. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a healthcare sector juggernaut, earning its market cap of around $253 billion by producing a galaxy of critical goods and hardware for hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and research institutions.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.