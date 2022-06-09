U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.75
    -17.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,795.00
    -94.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,546.75
    -69.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.40
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.57
    -0.54 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.70
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    +0.0390 (+1.29%)
     

  • Vix

    24.68
    +0.66 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9560
    -0.2760 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,155.88
    -153.51 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.12
    +2.49 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.34
    -75.66 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Carlisle

·4 min read

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Iowa

CARLISLE, Iowa, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Carlisle, Iowa, located near Casey's General Store next to Medicap Pharmacy. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning, late evening and Saturday appointments, and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/CarlisleIA.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices, and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Carlisle clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"As clinic manager, I'm excited about building Athletico Carlisle from the ground up," said Michael McMahon, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Carlisle. "From our new building to creating relationships within the Carlisle community, I'm looking forward to helping patients get to back to doing the things they love."

Services available at Athletico Carlisle include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

  • Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

  • ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

Additionally, Athletico Carlisle:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays by appointment only.

  • No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Carlisle
840 School St., Suite A
Carlisle, IA 50047
Phone: 515-505-3205
www.athletico.com/CarlisleIA
Carlilsle@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:
Dana Andreoli
Athletico Physical Therapy
dana.andreoli@athletico.com 
630-259-5156

Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-carlisle-301564383.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Recommended Stories

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • Novavax Won’t Get Authorization Until the FDA Reviews Manufacturing Changes

    Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna ones, uses a well-established, protein-based approach.

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Filament Health and Jaguar Health Sign Letter of Intent to Develop Botanical Prescription Drugs for Specific Mental Health Indications

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) and Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) today announced that the companies have signed a letter of intent to enter a collaboration agreement to develop botanical prescription drugs for specific psychoactive target indications in the United States. The goal of the collaboration is to extend the botanical drug development skillsets of both companies in order to develop pharmaceutical-grade, standardized drug candidates and partner with a pot

  • Moderna says bivalent Omicron vaccine shows strong protection

    Moderna says its Omicron-specific bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is likely candidate for fall boosters.

  • Boston Scientific Wins Bronze Edison Award for Tria™ Ureteral Stents

    Boston Scientific has been recognized with a Bronze Edison Award in the Science & Medical category for its Tria™ Ureteral Stent, the first stent made with a proprietary surface technology designed ...

  • CVM: ASCO 2022: The Details Matter

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT ASCO Abstract and Poster In late April of this year, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) emerged from its cocoon and announced that multiple abstracts had been accepted by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for presentation during the organization’s 2022 meeting from June 3 to 7 in Chicago, IL. On June sixth CEL-SCI

  • New Obesity Drugs From Lilly and Novo Nordisk Generate Excitement

    Dramatic levels of weight loss are being attained in clinical trials of drugs originally developed for diabetes.

  • U.S. CDC removes mask recommendation from monkeypox travel notice to avoid confusion

    "Late yesterday, CDC removed the mask recommendation from the monkeypox Travel Health Notice because it caused confusion," a CDC spokesperson said on Tuesday. The agency had earlier suggested that travellers wear masks as it can help protect against "many diseases, including monkeypox".

  • More than 1,000 monkeypox cases confirmed globally: WHO

    More than 1,000 monkeypox cases have been identified in dozens of countries where the disease is not endemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • How do you treat a copperhead snake bite? UNC and Duke doctors walk us through it.

    The decision on whether to use antivenom is complex and depends on the severity of the bite, a UNC doctor tells us. But you should always seek medical treatment.

  • ABVC: Enrollment in ABV-1505 Part 2 ADHD Clinical Study Continues; First Patient Begins Treatment

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ABVC READ THE FULL ABVC RESEARCH REPORT Lead assets moving forward… ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) is a biopharma and medical device company developing therapies for a range of conditions focused on oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS) and ophthalmology. ABVC has two lead assets moving through advanced stages of development. The first participant in ABVC’s Part 2

  • Here’s the Healthiest Way to Drink Alcohol, According to a Dietitian

    A registered dietitian explains the healthiest ways to drink alcohol, including how much, how often, and myths on gluten-free, paleo drinking, and blood sugar.

  • Um...Rebel Wilson (And Her Abs) Are *Seriously* Toned In A Crop Top

    Rebel Wilson stopped for a quick selfie in a crop top which she posted to Instagram this week, and her abs are super toned. Rebel has lost more than 80 lbs.

  • Novavax Rises After FDA Advisers Back Covid Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares rose after an advisory panel recommended US approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, though the rally will barely make dent in the 85% loss shareholders have endured from the 2021 peak.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the Wo

  • Why Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Jumped 20% in May

    Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) surged 20.2% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) reported its first-quarter results and completed a large-scale acquisition last month. Sabra Health Care REIT reported solid first-quarter results in May. The healthcare REIT continued to collect rent despite the lingering impacts of the pandemic.

  • mRNA creators studying vaccines' myocarditis risk

    Risk of heart inflammation from mRNA vaccines is being studied, creator says.

  • Salma Hayek's Abs And Booty Are Toned AF As She Lets Loose In A Teeny Bikini

    Salma Hayek posted an Instagram dancing on a table in a bikini while on a boat vacay. She attributes restorative yoga to her toned core, legs, and butt.