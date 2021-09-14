U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Grosse Pointe

·4 min read

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Grosse Pointe Woods and is conveniently located at the intersection of Mack Ave and Hollywood Ave, right next to Orangetheory Fitness and Starbucks. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit athletico.com/GrossePointeMI.

Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Grosse Pointe clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"More than 30 years as a physical therapist has given me a breadth of treatment techniques and experience of working with a wide variety of ages and conditions" said Jennifer Corrion, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Grosse Pointe. "I am excited to open a new Athletico clinic to further promote health and wellness in The Pointes."

Services available at Athletico Grosse Pointe include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

  • ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

  • Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Additionally, Athletico Grosse Pointe:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

  • No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Grosse Pointe
20873 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, 48236
Phone: 313-466-7884
athletico.com/GrossePointeMI
GrossePointeMI@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 550 locations throughout thirteen states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Mandy Pasquale
630-575-6269 | mandy.pasquale@athletico.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-grosse-pointe-301375472.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

