U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,597.22
    +0.80 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,785.95
    +55.47 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,431.10
    -17.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.59
    -1.39 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -23.60 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0138 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0820
    +0.5100 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,753.33
    +1,482.78 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.28
    +28.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Kansas City

·4 min read

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Kansas City, Missouri, located at the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and Oak Street in the Waldo neighborhood. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Waldo.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Waldo clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"Physical therapy enables each patient to stay on top of their own health, gives them knowledge on how to take care of aches and pains themselves, and the confidence to do it well," said Katlin Hickerson, PT, DPT, ATC, MS, and Clinic Manager of Athletico Waldo. "I am very excited to help Athletico expand into the vibrant Waldo neighborhood and bring specialized care to each patient."

Services available at Athletico Waldo include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

  • Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

  • Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Additionally, Athletico Waldo:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments.

  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Waldo
333 E. Gregory Blvd.
Kansas City, MO, 64114
Phone: 816-313-8899
www.athletico.com/Waldo
Waldo@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:
Dana Andreoli
dana.andreoli@athletico.com
630-259-5156

Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-kansas-city-301412057.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Recommended Stories

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • ‘The threat of COVID is not done’: doctor on possible winter wave

    Despite an encouraging downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases nationwide, health officials are urging Americans to stay vigilant as colder weather arrives, cautioning "the threat of COVID is not done."

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • Should You Scoop Up Shares of This Promising Biotech on the Dip?

    The group of technologies that enable gene editing help scientists modify an organism's DNA. Let's look at one of the more prominent pure-play gene-editing stocks on the market: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT). This company recently took a nosedive following a disappointing clinical update.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • Pandemic Cigarette-Smoking Boom Appears to Be Over

    After an uptick in sales in the first year of the pandemic, U.S. cigarette purchases are on the decline again as smokers spend more time away from their homes.

  • An Ivermectin-Pushing Doc Was Quietly Appointed to This Health Board. Then Things Got Weird.

    WikicommonsThe stalled health board appointment of a Montana doctor who’s pushed unproven treatments for COVID-19 has triggered outrage among her local supporters, with one city council candidate making the wild suggestion that there’s a conspiracy afoot involving Black Lives Matter activists.Dr. Dianna Carvey, who appears on a list of doctors who promote the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the virus, had nearly secured a seat on the Lincoln County Health Board when cou

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The FDA Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Study: A common antidepressant guards against COVID hospitalization

    The readily available antidepressant fluvoxamine significantly reduced COVID-related hospitalizations, according to a large study published Wednesday.Why it matters: The clinical trial suggests that a cheap, readily available drug could dramatically reduce serious illness and death when prescribed early. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Researchers from Canada, the U.S. and Brazil honed in on the drug for its anti-inflammatory properties for the study, p

  • Here's Why Cortexyme Is Imploding on Wednesday

    An Alzheimer's disease trial failure was much worse than the company's relatively upbeat look forward suggests.

  • Merck sees up to $7 billion in sales of COVID-19 drug through end of 2022

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc on Thursday said its experimental COVID-19 drug could bring in between $5 billion and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year, assuming it gains U.S. authorization in December. Merck's shares rose more than 4% to $84.88 in early trading. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, has been closely watched since Merck earlier this month reported data https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 that showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.

  • Here's how this Bay Area startup is trying to become the 'Door Dash of blood draws'

    Menlo Park-based Sprinter Health offers a mobile medical lab service that it aims to make as easy to use as food delivery services.

  • West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

    When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.” Demand for the vaccine has almost dried up, the question of whether to get a shot has become a political hot button, and West Virginia’s vaccination rate has plummeted to the lowest among the states.

  • News Analysis: It's harder to justify COVID vaccine for children if pandemic's end is near

    The closer we get to the end of the pandemic, the harder it is to justify the risk of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for young children.

  • Analyst Report: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

    Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

  • Meal kits and Green Giant brand onions among the latest salmonella outbreak recalls

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • An Antidepressant Is the Surprising New Anti-COVID Drug

    Mario Tama / Getty ImagesSince the pandemic began, scientists have crawled through a back catalog of dozens of medications in a quest to find one that might have some effect against COVID-19 infections. These investigations have largely ended in frustration. The only drug that’s approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 patients so far is remdesivir. Most others have shown limited or no efficacy and have drifted back into pharmaceutical obscurity. Others, like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, have

  • Answer To Ask Dr. Mallika Marshall Question Leads To Inflammatory Breast Cancer Diagnosis

    Dr. Mallika Marshall has been answering questions about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccines, and one of those answers may have helped save one woman's life.

  • U.S. Buys 50 Million Child-Sized Pfizer Doses

    The move suggests that the White House is confident that the CDC won't limit the rollout of the pediatric vaccine to children at high risk of serious illness.