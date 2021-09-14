U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.56
    -28.17 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,558.61
    -311.02 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,036.64
    -68.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.62
    -20.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2840
    -0.0400 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.3650 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,424.08
    +1,749.99 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.89
    +23.16 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in North Central Phoenix

·4 min read

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Arizona.

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Phoenix and is conveniently located in the Bell and 3rd Plaza next to the Qdoba. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evening appointments and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/NorthCentralPhoenixPT.

Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the North Central Phoenix clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I am excited to take my career as a Physical Therapist to the next level with Athletico by continuing to grow as a clinician, mentor and community member," said Facility Manager Joshua Horner, PT, DPT, OCS and Clinic Manager of Athletico North Central Phoenix. "I am passionate about how we can use movement as a means of treating pain and injuries, I have a deep belief that movement is medicine. I am looking forward to serving the North Central Phoenix community and assisting the community in achieving their movement related goals."

Services available at Athletico North Central Phoenix include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

  • COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation - We offer treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19 to help them through the physical and emotional challenges that can occur from the virus and get them back to the life they knew. Treatment plans may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.

  • Home Therapy – Whether you are planning a surgery, having difficulty leaving your home due to mobility or transportation issues, or would simply prefer the convenience of receiving physical or occupational therapy services in the privacy and comfort of your home – our home therapy services can be a great solution for you.

Additionally, Athletico North Central Phoenix:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

  • No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico North Central Phoenix
320 West Bell Road, Suite 103
Phoenix, AZ, 85023
Phone: 602-767-6690
www.athletico.com/NorthCentralPhoenixPT
NorthCentralPhoenixAZ@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 550 locations throughout thirteen states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Mandy Pasquale
630-575-6269 | mandy.pasquale@athletico.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-north-central-phoenix-301376653.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of MiMedx Are Collapsing Today

    Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down more than 60% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT today after a pair of clinical trials failed to demonstrate their intended benefits. The first was a phase 2b study to treat knee osteoarthritis (KOA). There was also no statistically significant difference between a cohort of patients evaluated at the three-month or six-month end point.

  • Why Moderna, Pfizer, and Other Vaccine Stocks Dropped Today

    Booster shot revenue could be at risk.

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Recent Poor Results Have Made This Promising Cathie Wood Pick a Bargain

    Years of clinical trials, scrutinized results, and a hoped-for (but not guaranteed) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all part of the lifecycle. If clinical trials repeatedly fall short of expectations or an FDA approval fails to materialize, it can be money down the drain for shareholders. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is hoping for the latter result for its immunotherapy treatments of B-cell lymphoma -- cancer that forms in a person's white blood cells.

  • It’s Crunch Time for Biden’s Booster Plan. The Debate is Growing.

    A month ago, a rollout of Covid-19 booster doses across the U.S. for Americans of all ages by the end of September seemed almost certain, but pushback is mounting.

  • Veronica Wolski, QAnon supporter at center of ivermectin firestorm, dies of COVID-related pneumonia at Chicago hospital

    Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...

  • Column: Should you believe the vaccine mandates will cause mass resignations? Probably not

    Indications are that mandates are causing more vaccinations, not resignations.

  • Takeda eyes vaccine business growth as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress - CEO

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which distributes Moderna Inc's COVID-19 shots in Japan, expects vaccines to become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval, its chief executive said. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker and among the top 10 globally after its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc, has traditionally been known more for its cancer and gastrointestinal treatments. But vaccines have defined much of the company's activities during the coronavirus pandemic, as it worked to bring foreign-developed shots into Japan.

  • FDA Interim Chief Writes Letter Citing Patent-Related Concerns: What You Need To Know

    The FDA’s acting commissioner Janet Woodcock clarified the agency’s concerns around patents and competition via a letter. The letter addressed to Andrew Hirshfield, director of the U.S. Patent & Trademark (PTO), said the FDA is concerned that some companies are filing so-called “continuation” patent applications, which can allow a filer to pile on follow-on patents on one drug, creating a thicket of patents to block competition. “The existence of multiple patents increases litigation burdens and

  • Dr. Fauci Just Busted These Vaccine Myths

    The world's top infectious disease expert has become one that many Americans don't seem to trust, but that won't stop him from trying to save lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Extra to try to get the word out: COVID-19 vaccines are good, get one, and don't believe these myths, he says. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your

  • 3 Things You Should Say to Someone Who’s Hesitant About the COVID Vaccine (& One Thing You’re Better Off Keeping to Yourself)

    3 Things You Should Say to Someone Who's Hesitant About the COVID Vaccine1. “What’s stopping you from getting vaccinated?”Are they worried about the safety of the vaccine? Do they think they’d be able to beat...

  • Eye conditions linked to significantly increased risk of dementia

    People who develop certain eye conditions are also at increased risk of dementia, according to new research.

  • Pressure BioSciences Partners with Academic and Industry Leaders to Revolutionize Food, Wellness and Biomedical Spaces

    Image Provided By Pixabay Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), the pioneer behind innovative, broadly applicable pressure-based technologies, has been aggressively pursuing strategic partnerships with academic and industry leaders, including Ohio State University and a range of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, from recent start-ups to time-honored multibillion-dollar global entities. Through these partnerships, Pressure BioSciences (PBI) hopes to roll out its pressure-based te

  • NYC has a good plan so far for keeping kids safe as they return to the classroom: Doctor

    Dr. Susannah Hills, Pediatric Airway Surgeon and Assistant Professor of ENT at Columbia University Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Is Mersana Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    If you’re after big returns, the biotech sector is your go-to destination, although investors should proceed with caution as instead of mighty gains a portfolio can also dwindle alarmingly if a company in the highly volatile sector fails to deliver the goods. Which is what investors evidently felt after taking in the latest news out of Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) HQ. On Friday, shares shed about 40% of their value after the company provided a clinical trial update. The company disclosed interim

  • Eating This Food Daily May Help Reduce a Harmful Type of Belly Fat, According to a New Study

    Hint: It's one of our faves!

  • COVID Hospitalization Crisis Reaches Fever Pitch in Southern ICUs

    Hospitals in the southern United States are running dangerously low on space in intensive care units, as the delta variant has led to spikes in coronavirus cases not seen since last year’s deadly winter wave. One in four hospitals now reports more than 95% of ICU beds occupied — up from 1 in 5 last month. Experts say it can become difficult to maintain standards of care for the sickest patients in hospitals where all or nearly all ICU beds are occupied. In June, when COVID-19 cases were at their

  • Man dies after 43 hospitals turned him away in COVID surge, family says

    Ray DeMonia died in a Mississippi hospital three days before his birthday — about 200 miles away from home.

  • GOP rhetoric raises worry for all vaccine requirements

    Republicans' sweeping denunciations of President Joe Biden's plan to force more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus are raising concerns among public health experts that this heated criticism could help fuel a broader rejection of other vaccine requirements, including those put in place by schools and the military, as the issue of inoculations becomes increasingly political. Over the weekend, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., declared on Twitter that there should be "N