Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Plano - Parker & Custer

·4 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Texas</span>

PLANO, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Plano, Texas, in Custer Park Shopping Center next to the Gotta Dance dance studio. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/PlanoParkerCuster.

Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Plano – Parker & Custer clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I have over 30 years of experience as a physical therapist, and my goal is to make a difference in the lives of my patients. I want to help them achieve their goals and return to their favorite activities pain-free," said Sandy Chase, PT, LSVT Big Certified, and Clinic Manager of Athletico Plano-Parker & Custer. "I'm passionate about patient care and look forward to providing the best patient experience with the best possible outcomes to the community of Plano."

Services available at Athletico Plano – Parker & Custer include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

  • Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

  • Blood flow restriction rehabilitation – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes.

Additionally, Athletico Plano – Parker & Custer:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

  • Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Plano – Parker & Custer
3131 Custer Road, Suite 100
Plano, TX, 75075
Phone: 214-427-1541
www.athletico.com/PlanoParkerCuster
PlanoParkerCuster@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:
Dana Andreoli
Athletico Physical Therapy
dana.andreoli@athletico.com
630-259-5156

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-plano---parker--custer-301499607.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

