Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Streeterville East

·4 min read

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Chicago, located in the same building as Chase Bank and Foxtrot in Streeterville East. This location offers convenient hours with both early morning and late evening appointment options, and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit https://www.athletico.com/StreetervilleEast.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Streeterville East clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I'm thrilled to be continuing my career growth with Athletico Physical Therapy by collaborating with leaders in the industry to serve patients in the Streeterville area," said Reuben Torres, PT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Streeterville East. "I'm looking forward to building a great team and fostering a fun, positive environment all while making a difference in the lives of others through physical therapy."

Services available at Athletico Streeterville East include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

  • ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

  • Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

  • Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.

Additionally, Athletico Streeterville East:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evening appointments.

  • Does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.

  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Streeterville East
423 East Ohio Ave. Suite 100
Chicago, IL 60611
Phone: 312-668-0336
athletico.com/StreetervilleEast
StreetervilleEast@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:
Dana Andreoli
dana.andreoli@athletico.com
630-259-5156

Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-streeterville-east-301402394.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

