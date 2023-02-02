U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

ATI Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

·12 min read

Continued strong performance and year-over-year revenue growth in aerospace and defense

  • Q4 2022 sales of $1.01 billion up 32% over Q4 2021; full year 2022 sales of $3.84 billion up 37% over full year 2021

  • Q4 2022 net income attributable to ATI of $76.9 million, or $0.53 per share; full year 2022 net income attributable to ATI of $130.9 million, or $0.96 per share

  • Aerospace and defense represent 53% of Q4 2022 sales, up from 41% in Q4 2021

  • Non-GAAP information

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) reported fourth quarter 2022 results, with sales of $1.01 billion and net income attributable to ATI of $76.9 million, or $0.53 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/Allegheny Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/Allegheny Technologies)






Sequential


Y-O-Y

($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Change

Q4 2021

Change









Sales

$1,010.4


$1,032.0


(2) %

$765.4

32 %

Net income (loss) attributable to ATI

$76.9


$61.1


26 %

$(29.8)

NM

Earnings (loss) per share

$0.53


$0.42


26 %

$(0.23)

NM

Non-GAAP information








Adjusted net income attributable to ATI*

$76.9


$77.4


(1) %

$33.6

129 %

Adjusted earnings per share*

$0.53


$0.53


— %

$0.25

112 %

ATI adjusted EBITDA*

$140.1


$141.1


(1) %

$94.7

48 %

Earnings per share for Q4 2022 was $0.53, and ATI adjusted EBITDA* was $140.1 million, or 13.9% of sales.  Adjusted results for Q3 2022 exclude $19.9 million for a litigation settlement.  Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted results exclude a $65.5 million pre-tax debt extinguishment charge for the redemption of the $500 million, 5.875% notes due in 2023.

* Detailed reconciliations of the reported information under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted non-GAAP figures are included in accompanying financial tables.

"The team executed well in the fourth quarter, meeting increasing demand in strong markets and accelerating cash generation," said Robert S. Wetherbee, Board Chair, President and CEO. "Aerospace and defense sales increased by 65% over the prior year, reflecting the power of the markets and value-add shift made possible by our transformation."

The momentum in our core markets is driving profitable growth across the enterprise. In our HPMC segment, full-year sales were up more than 40%, and EBITDA margins expanded over 400 basis points. In the AA&S segment, the benefits of our transformation resulted in a 33% increase in full-year sales and EBITDA margin expansion exceeding 300 basis points.

"We're on the verge of the most robust aerospace ramp in decades, and we're running our business to take full advantage of everything that opportunity presents," said Wetherbee.

Operating Results by Segment

High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC)






($ millions)

Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2021

Sales

$445.9


$457.6


$313.6







Segment EBITDA

$81.8


$85.8


$60.7

% of Sales

18.3 %


18.8 %


19.4 %

  • HPMC's fourth quarter 2022 sales decreased 3% compared to the third quarter 2022. While aerospace and defense related sales were comparable to Q3 2022, other markets, most notably energy were down modestly. Overall aerospace and defense sales were 83% of total HPMC sales in the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 sales improved 42% compared to the fourth quarter 2021, with sales of commercial aerospace products increasing by 85% compared to the prior year period.

  • HPMC segment EBITDA was $81.8 million, or 18.3% of sales. Strength in the HPMC segment continues to be driven by content on the next-generation platforms. HPMC's full year 2022 sales associated with these next-generation platforms were in line with full year 2019 deliveries.

Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S)






($ millions)

Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2021

Sales

$564.5


$574.4


$451.8







Segment EBITDA

$72.1


$75.8


$49.2

% of Sales

12.8 %


13.2 %


10.9 %

  • AA&S fourth quarter 2022 sales decreased 2% compared to the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter sales to the aerospace and defense markets were 9% higher compared to the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter sales to the energy markets increased 8% compared to the third quarter 2022. These favorable trends were offset by recessionary softness in general industrial end markets. Fourth quarter 2022 sales improved 25% compared to the fourth quarter 2021, despite lingering COVID impacts associated with our Asian precision rolled strip business which saw sales decline by 22%. Sales of commercial aerospace products increased by 113% compared to the prior year period.

  • AA&S segment EBITDA was $72.1 million, or 12.8% of sales. Weaker mix of nickel-alloy mill products resulted in lower margins in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA margins saw meaningful expansion when compared to the fourth quarter 2021 as a result of the stronger deliveries of high value-add products including nickel-based alloys and titanium mill products.

Corporate Items and Cash

  • Closed operations and other expense (income) was a benefit of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to expense of $6.3 million in the third quarter 2022, and expense of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Higher costs in the third quarter 2022 were primarily related to foreign currency remeasurement impacts and higher costs associated with closed operations.

  • Fourth quarter 2022 results include a $4.2 million income tax provision, primarily related to our Asian precision rolled strip business. Fourth quarter 2021 results included a $4.7 million income tax benefit, primarily related to a preferential tax rate for our Asian precision rolled strip business. ATI maintains a valuation allowance on its U.S. deferred tax assets and does not expect to pay any significant U.S. federal or state income taxes for the next several years due to net operating loss carryforwards.

  • Fourth quarter 2021 results include a $65.5 million debt extinguishment charge related to the redemption of our $500 million 2023 notes.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $324.3 million, and cash provided by operations was $224.9 million for the full year. Fourth quarter 2022 managed working capital as a percent of sales improved to 30.1%. Continued efforts to focus on operational improvements are yielding improved inventory turns and reducing the inventory intensity of our business. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $30.4 million and full year capital expenditures were $130.9 million. 2022 capital expenditures exclude $38 million of incurred but unpaid capital expenditures at the end of 2022.

  • Cash on hand at December 31, 2022 was $584 million, and available additional liquidity under the asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility was approximately $538 million. ATI has no significant debt maturities until 2025.

  • Of the $150 million approved by the Board for share repurchases, the Company has repurchased $140 million in 2022.

  • As of December 31, 2022, our consolidated net pension liability was $219 million, or 88% funded on a financial reported basis, a significant improvement compared to a $396 million liability, or 84% funded position, at December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Results


Full Year


Y-O-Y

($ in millions except per share amounts)

2022


2021


Change







Sales

$3,836.0


$2,799.8


37 %

Net income (loss) attributable to ATI

$130.9


$(38.2)


NM

Earnings (loss) per share

$0.96


$(0.30)


NM

Non-GAAP information






Adjusted net income attributable to ATI*

$287.7


$16.8


1613 %

Adjusted earnings per share*

$1.99


$0.13


1431 %

ATI adjusted EBITDA*

$549.3


$290.9


89 %

* Detailed reconciliations of the reported information under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted non-GAAP figures are included in accompanying financial tables.

Results improved during 2022, despite the inclusion of the loss on the sale of the Sheffield, UK operations and the costs associated with the settlement of litigation related to the 2016 idling of the Rowley, UT titanium sponge production facility.  The 2022 charges were partially offset by severance-related reserve adjustments based on changes in the planned operating rates and revised work force reduction estimates.  Results from 2021 included costs associated with a three and a half month labor strike primarily affecting the AA&S segment and a $65.5 million debt extinguishment charge related to the redemption of our $500 million 2023 notes.  Partially offsetting those charges in 2021 were the favorable impacts of a $64.9 million pre-tax retirement benefit settlement gain, $13.8 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Flowform Products business, and pre-tax net credits for restructuring charges, primarily related to lowered severance-related reserves based on changes in planned operating rates and revised workforce reduction estimates.

Outlook

"We're strategically investing—with disciplined capital allocation—to ensure we have the capabilities and capacity needed to meet unprecedented demand," said Wetherbee. "Our deliberate actions to transform give us resilience against potential headwinds, reducing the impact of volatility on our business. We expect ongoing strength in our key markets to drive profitable revenue growth," he said. "As our results demonstrate, we're on track to achieve our long-term targets, delivering for our customers, our shareholders, and our team."

ATI will conduct a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The conference call will be broadcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImaterials.com. To access the broadcast, click on "Conference Call." Replay of the conference call will be available on the ATI website.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this news release relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which may contain such words as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "would," "should," "will," "will likely result," "forecast," "outlook," "projects," and similar expressions, are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which we are unable to predict or control. Our performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to the following factors, among others: (a) material adverse changes in economic or industry conditions generally, including global supply and demand conditions and prices for our specialty metals; (b) material adverse changes in the markets we serve; (c) our inability to achieve the level of cost savings, productivity improvements, synergies, growth or other benefits anticipated by management from strategic investments and the integration of acquired businesses; (d) volatility in the price and availability of the raw materials that are critical to the manufacture of our products; (e) declines in the value of our defined benefit pension plan assets or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (f) labor disputes or work stoppages; (g) equipment outages and (h) business and economic disruptions associated with the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other similar widespread public health crises that may arise in the future and (i) other risk factors summarized in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

ATI: Proven to Perform.
ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow.  We are proven to perform anywhere.  Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

ATI Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December 31


September 30


December 31


December 31


December 31


2022


2022


2021


2022


2021











Sales

$           1,010.4


$            1,032.0


$              765.4


$           3,836.0


$           2,799.8











Cost of sales

824.7


848.2


643.2


3,121.8


2,466.6

Gross profit

185.7


183.8


122.2


714.2


333.2











Selling and administrative expenses

76.8


73.2


57.8


297.5


226.9

Restructuring charges (credits)

0.2


(2.6)


(2.8)


(4.8)


(11.3)

Loss on asset sales and sales of businesses, net




134.2


Operating income

108.7


113.2


67.2


287.3


117.6

Nonoperating retirement benefit income (expense)

(6.5)


(6.5)


(7.1)


(25.4)


37.2

Interest expense, net

(19.6)


(20.8)


(24.7)


(87.4)


(96.9)

Debt extinguishment charge



(65.5)



(65.5)

Other income (expense), net

2.8


(18.5)


0.8


(12.5)


18.2

Income (loss) before income taxes

85.4


67.4


(29.3)


162.0


10.6

Income tax provision (benefit)

4.2


3.0


(4.7)


15.5


26.8

Net income (loss)

$                 81.2


$                 64.4


$              (24.6)


$              146.5


$              (16.2)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4.3


3.3


5.2


15.6


22.0

Net income (loss) attributable to ATI

$                 76.9


$                 61.1


$              (29.8)


$              130.9


$              (38.2)











Basic net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share

$                 0.60


$                 0.47


$              (0.23)


$                1.03


$              (0.30)











Diluted net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share

$                 0.53


$                 0.42


$              (0.23)


$                0.96


$              (0.30)











 

ATI Inc.

Sales and EBITDA by Business Segment

(Unaudited, dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


December 31


September 30


December 31


December 31


December 31


2022


2022


2021


2022


2021

Sales:










High Performance Materials & Components

$          445.9


$           457.6


$          313.6


$      1,641.2


$      1,155.1

Advanced Alloys & Solutions

564.5


574.4


451.8


2,194.8


1,644.7

Total external sales

$       1,010.4


$       1,032.0


$          765.4


$      3,836.0


$      2,799.8











EBITDA:










High Performance Materials & Components

$             81.8


$             85.8


$            60.7


$          296.0


$          159.9

% of Sales

18.3 %


