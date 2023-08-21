ATI (NYSE:ATI) shareholders have earned a 73% CAGR over the last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One such superstar is ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI), which saw its share price soar 415% in three years. On top of that, the share price is up 20% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

ATI became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ATI shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ATI better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ATI is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

