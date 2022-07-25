U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

ATI Physical Therapy to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·2 min read
  • ATIP

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. – ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

ATI Physical Therapy Logo
ATI Physical Therapy Logo

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2022 to review second quarter 2022 financial results. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast. To join, please access the following web link, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call, on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.atipt.com at least 15 minutes early to register, and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Joanne Fong
SVP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations
ATI Physical Therapy
investors@atipt.com
630-296-2223 ext. 7131

Media
Rob Manker
Director of Customer Marketing & Public Relations
ATI Physical Therapy
warren.manker@atipt.com 
630-296-2222 ext. 7432

Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
alexis.feinberg@westwicke.com 
203-939-2225

Category: Investor Events

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ati-physical-therapy-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301591106.html

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

