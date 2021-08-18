U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

ATIP INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ATIP

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of: (a) purchasers of the securities of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATIP) between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) investors who held Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ATI securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the ATI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2132.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, ATI faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, ATI would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To join the ATI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2132.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atip-investor-alert-rosen-law-firm-encourages-ati-physical-therapy-inc-fka-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--atip-301358182.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

