ATIP INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased ATIP stock or other securities between February 22, 2021 and July 23, 2021 or held shares of FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting, may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/ATIPhysicalTherapy for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/ATIPhysicalTherapy

The case alleges that ATI Physical Therapy and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) ATI was experiencing severe attrition among its physical therapists and faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (ii) as a result, ATI failed to maintain enough physical therapists to serve patient demand and incurred increased labor costs, which negatively impacted its business and limited its ability to open new clinics; and (iii) to the extent ATI purported to warn of risks of increased competition for clinicians in the labor market and its inability to recruit and retain physical therapists, it was omitted that such risks had already materialized.

Interested ATI Physical Therapy investors have until October 15, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Story continues

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/ATIPhysicalTherapy

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP

1 Lincoln Street

State Street Financial Center

Boston, MA 02111

www.tenlaw.com/cases/ATIPhysicalTherapy

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/667458/ATIP-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed



