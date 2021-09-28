U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.81
    -83.30 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,394.60
    -474.77 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,583.18
    -386.79 (-2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.72
    -37.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.99
    -0.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    -11.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3120
    +0.3340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,666.58
    -1,450.02 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.49
    -26.66 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.58
    -32.82 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

ATIP REMINDER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers or acquirers of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) (NYSE: ATIP) securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) holders of FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 who were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting have until October 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit (Burbige v. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, No. 21-cv-04349) charges ATI Physical Therapy and certain of its and FVAC’s top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit was commenced on August 16, 2021 and is pending in the Northern District of Illinois.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 15, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: FVAC was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check company”) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ATI Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy company that owns and operates nearly 90 physical therapy clinics across 25 states. On June 17, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy became public via a business combination with FVAC.

The ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) ATI Physical Therapy was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (ii) ATI Physical Therapy faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (iii) as a result, ATI Physical Therapy faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (iv) given the labor shortage, ATI Physical Therapy would open fewer new clinics; and (v) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about ATI Physical Therapy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 26, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, the period in which the business combination was completed. Among other things, ATI Physical Therapy reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our expectations for labor costs.” Though ATI Physical Therapy was implementing certain remedial actions, ATI Physical Therapy reduced its fiscal 2021 forecast due to the foregoing factors. On this news, ATI Physical Therapy’s share price fell 43%. ATI Physical Therapy’s share price continued to decline the next trading session by as much as 19%, further damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who: (a) purchased ATI Physical Therapy securities during the Class Period; and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the ATI Physical Therapy action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Wells Fargo Settles U.S. Lawsuit Over Forex Services

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in a month, Wells Fargo & Co.’s jittery shareholders sold its stock over regulatory and legal troubles after the Department of Justice slapped the firm with a $37 million fine on Monday. This time, at least, the penalty signaled some progress on the bank’s cleanup.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • Ford says U.S. salaried employees required to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

    Ford follows rival General Motors Co in asking for vaccination status of its employees but not mandating the shots. "This will aid our efforts to comply with federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements," Ford said in a statement. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said in an interview with CNBC that the company's leadership team was vaccinated against COVID-19 and that it was conducting a survey to find out how many employees were vaccinated.

  • China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal

    China faces mounting pressure to ramp up coal imports and ensure supplies to keep lights on, factories open and water flowing as a severe power crunch roils the northeastern industrial heartland. With electricity shortages sparked by coal shortages crippling large sections of industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • EU executive urges VW to compensate all EU consumers over Dieselgate

    The European Commission and EU consumer authorities urged Volkswagen on Tuesday to compensate all consumers, not just those in Germany, for having misled them over the emissions of vehicles they bought. The German carmaker admitted wrongdoing in the Dieselgate scandal in 2015, triggering a series of legal cases, some of which have come before the European Court of Justice. "There have been court rulings exposing Volkswagen's unfair treatment of consumers, and yet the car maker is not willing to work with consumer organisations to find appropriate solutions for consumers," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in a statement.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • Google's browser cookies plan anti-competitive, advertisers tell EU

    Google's plan to block a popular web tracking tool called "cookies" is anti-competitive, a group of advertisers, publishers and tech companies said in a complaint to EU antitrust regulators. The grievance could boost the European Commission's investigation opened in June into Alphabet unit Google's Privacy Sandbox which the company said could allow businesses to target clusters of consumers without identifying individuals. Google said a year ago that it would ban some cookies in its Chrome browser to increase user privacy and offer the Privacy Sandbox as an alternative.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.