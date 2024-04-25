Atkore's (NYSE:ATKR) five-year earnings growth trails the 49% YoY shareholder returns

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) share price is up a whopping 631% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 16% gain in the last three months. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Atkore investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Atkore managed to grow its earnings per share at 44% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 49% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Atkore has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Atkore has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 49%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Atkore is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

