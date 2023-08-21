Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Atlan Holdings Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = RM39m ÷ (RM807m - RM120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

So, Atlan Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Atlan Holdings Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Atlan Holdings Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Atlan Holdings Bhd's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Atlan Holdings Bhd. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 12% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Atlan Holdings Bhd to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Atlan Holdings Bhd is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 29% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Atlan Holdings Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

