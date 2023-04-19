Atlan Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:ATLAN) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 43.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted Atlan Holdings Bhd recently, which is not something to boast about. It might be that many are expecting an improvement to the uninspiring earnings performance over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Atlan Holdings Bhd would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 31% decline in EPS over the last three years in total. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Atlan Holdings Bhd is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Atlan Holdings Bhd revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Atlan Holdings Bhd, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Atlan Holdings Bhd's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

