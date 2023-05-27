Are Atlan Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:ATLAN) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 1.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Atlan Holdings Bhd's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atlan Holdings Bhd is:

5.4% = RM27m ÷ RM505m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Atlan Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Atlan Holdings Bhd's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 44% seen by Atlan Holdings Bhd was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Atlan Holdings Bhd's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 4.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Atlan Holdings Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Atlan Holdings Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54%) which is pretty normal, Atlan Holdings Bhd's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Atlan Holdings Bhd has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Atlan Holdings Bhd's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Atlan Holdings Bhd by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

