Atlan Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:ATLAN) top owners are private companies with 51% stake, while 26% is held by public companies

The considerable ownership by private companies in Atlan Holdings Bhd indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Distinct Continent Sdn Bhd owns 51% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Public companies, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Atlan Holdings Bhd.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlan Holdings Bhd?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Atlan Holdings Bhd. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Atlan Holdings Bhd. Distinct Continent Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Berjaya Corporation Berhad is the second largest shareholder owning 25% of common stock, and Kar Ong holds about 4.2% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Atlan Holdings Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Atlan Holdings Bhd. It has a market capitalization of just RM756m, and insiders have RM58m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Atlan Holdings Bhd. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 51%, of the Atlan Holdings Bhd stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 26% of Atlan Holdings Bhd stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Atlan Holdings Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Atlan Holdings Bhd is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

